Customer Opinion: Not all small lenders are the same

As we approach 2020, we have an important opportunity to reflect on the wants and financial needs of American consumers in the New Year and beyond. Small lenders work to meet these wants and needs in communities in the United States; however, bad actors committing fraudulent acts and defrauding consumers in Utah or elsewhere paint our entire industry in a negative light. Contrary to what critics claim and what the media report, these lenders are the exception, not the norm. Regulated and responsible lenders offer safe and reliable products that are an important source of credit for millions of Americans, many of whom are not served by traditional banks.

Consumers deserve access to a variety of financial products, including small loans, that meet a wide range of credit needs. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, more than 1 in 5 Americans were unbanked or under-banked in 2018, and in 2017, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors found that 40% of Americans could not cover or would have a hard time covering an unexpected expense of $ 400.

One of the many reasons why millions of Americans choose to use low value loans every year is to fill financial gaps like these. Small loans are often the cheapest option for consumers, especially when compared to bank charges – including overdraft and bad check protection – or to unregulated offshore internet loans and late payment penalties. bills.

Our organization, the Community Financial Services Association, represents regulated consumer lenders, who offer a variety of low-cost credit products in communities across the country and, increasingly, online. Our members understand the importance of having access to safe and reliable credit sources because they see first-hand the need for credit from Americans. All of our members are licensed and regulated in the states in which they operate, and must adhere to a mandatory set of best practices, which keeps member companies at a high level of responsible lending and helps consumers make informed financial decisions. These include privacy and an extended repayment plan – offered free of charge – for borrowers who may need more time to repay their loan. Thanks in large part to our best practices, our member companies maintain excellent relationships with their customers and receive high satisfaction scores from our borrowers. We are proud to adhere to these high standards and believe they should serve as a model for the entire industry.

Unfortunately, recent developments in Utah have shown that there are still bad players out there who cheat borrowers, engage in illegal business practices, and tarnish the reputation of the entire small dollar credit industry. Their actions do not represent the actions of licensed legal lenders across the country who provide vital credit to individuals and local communities and we strongly condemn their tactics and practices.

Ironically, recent efforts by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, to over-regulate responsible and law-abiding small lenders would do nothing to stop these bad actors and give a pass to illegal actors operating in the shadows. In fact, these proposed regulations will cause licensed and regulated lenders to cease operations – which will only leave a void that these unscrupulous lenders would be too happy to fill.

The unmistakable demand for low value loan products will continue to exist even if the products themselves are no longer available. In 2020, the CFPB and Congress should work to protect access to licensed and regulated lenders and focus on solving the very real problem of unregistered, unregulated, illegal or otherwise unscrupulous lenders trying to take advantage of the Utahns.

D. Lynn DeVault is President of the Community Financial Services Association of America.