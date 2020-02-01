Custom Xbox add-on turns your electric wheelchair into a controller

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTZTVTZOu5g (/ embed)

It’s time to re-use the old Nintendo “Now you play with power!” tagline.

There is a new, customized add-on for the Xbox Adaptive Controller that allows people to use their electric wheelchair controls to play games. This so-called “Freedom Wing Adapter” is the result of a collaboration between the charity organization AbleGamers and ATMakers.

The latter group, founded by a man named Bill Binko, describes himself as “an experiment in problem-solving in Assistive Technology using the skills and tools of the Maker community.” In the meantime, AbleGamers has been working since 2004 to make games more accessible to people with disabilities.

AbleGamers was even one of the groups that worked with Microsoft to ensure that the Xbox Adaptive Controller, released in September 2018, would actually be useful. So this Freedom Wing Adapter is familiar territory.

However, it is not only for the Xbox Adaptive Controller. While the person shown in the video below has a 9-pin connector so that it can be connected to AbleGamers COO Steve Spohn’s electric wheelchair, Binko explains that the design is simple and (not intended as pun) adaptable enough to Fun to play with other hardware too, including those that depend on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

AbleGamers noted on Twitter that a number of Freedom Wing Adapters have already been produced and that distribution is ongoing. The tweet also notes that the organization is working with ATMakers to get assembly instructions for any do-it-yourselfers in the audience.

Binko also goes through the basic building process in the video, for the truly inventive people who just can’t wait. It is not a step-by-step guide, but there is ample information, as well as a rough material cost (less than $ 50 all in) for the technically skilled among you to start playing when building a Freedom Wing Adapter inside is your plan.

