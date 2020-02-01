Custom Jeep Gladiator Hellcat with off-road performance upgrades is so sick

Hennessey Performance isn’t the only shop you can call if you decide that your Jeep Gladiator is only equipped with a Hellcat engine.

Many customs shops across the country exchange engines for the right amount of cash, and TR3 Performance is one of them. The Florida-based company has specialized in the modification of exotic cars, but was unable to refuse a customer’s request for a Hellcat transplant for the gladiator.

The pickup came straight from the dealer to the store, and the crew didn’t just want to replace the standard 3.6-liter V6 with 285 hp with the 6.2-liter supercharger V8 with 707 hp, which we all know as Hellcat ,

Observe: This jeep gladiator with Hellcat swapping is the off-roader that we secretly want

As the photos prove, the Jeep Gladiator underwent a massive transformation that made it a powerful off-roader that is ready for anything anytime, anywhere. The list of parts used to give the gladiator more confidence and skill is really long. So we imagine that a lot of dough has flowed into this building.

The outside of the Hellcat Gladiator is equipped with a new front bumper as well as new fenders, inner fenders, lockable bonnets and luggage racks – all from DV8. The front bumper comes with an extension fitted with rigid D series pro headlights. The 50-inch LED headlight / headlight strips mounted on the roof come from the same manufacturer.

The rear bumper is a Road Armor Stealth model with a built-in winch. The truck’s new accessories also include four Monster hooks, the Rough Country tire rack in bed and the N-Fab Nerf step system.

On the subject of performance, the aftermarket specialist installed a 2.5-inch Fox Shocks Rubicon Express lift kit that accommodates 17-inch XD bikes with 35-inch Mickey Thompson Baja MTZP3 Off-road tires bot.

For the Hellcat engine, TR3 Performance decided that an upgrade of Fore Innovations’ Magnaflow exhaust and fuel system was sufficient, and we welcome them (and the owner) for it.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pictures…