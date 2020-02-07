Curved iMac from a single glass plate – video rendering

We recently filed an Apple patent that shows a curved iMac design where the all-in-one computer consists of a single glass plate.

We are now getting a clearer idea of ​​what such a machine could look like …

LetsGoDigital commissioned the designer Jermaine Smit to create video renderings.

In the video animation below you can see what an iMac Pro would look like with a full glass. The thin, stylish glass design would be a real eye-catcher in many living and office spaces and would certainly meet today’s design standards […]

At the beginning you can bend the glass case. At least in the middle part, so that you can adjust the screen at any time so that it offers the best viewing comfort. This can also be useful if you want to take the iMac with you, as you can bend the base fully to carry the computer with you more comfortably.

The piece also shows some practical aspects.

Bent glass has been used extensively in recent years, including in architecture. Glass can be bent by controlled heating of a flat glass plate. When the glass cools, it can no longer be bent, after all, glass is inherently not flexible […]

Instead of glass, ceramic or plastic could also be used, provided the material is translucent – as stated in the patent description.

I said that I personally saw this as an inspiring idea rather than anything that could actually be done.

We always warn that Apple will patent all sorts of things that never make it to the market, and this one feels like one of those concept cars that are shown at vehicle manufacturers’ shows: a chance to drive designers crazy in the hope that it will spur you on or two ideas that will affect serial vehicles in a highly diluted form.

Readers pointed out how crazy the keyboard was near the huge screen.

Imagine typing with your hands outstretched to reach the keyboard, which is about 80 cm away from you. Otherwise, the display will literally appear on your face.

However, the iMac design could definitely have a fresh look, so the inspiring value of the concept may not be neglected.

Check out the video below. Even if this curved iMac design is not practical, do you think the iMac could use a new design? What do you want to see? Share your ideas in the comments.

