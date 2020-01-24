Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos are ready for the battle

The fighters knocked the scales off this morning UFC Raleigh tomorrow and all the fighting is going on.

Curtis Blaydes against Junior dos Santos

In the headliner of Saturday, the former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos (21-6) competes against the strong wrestler Curtis Blaydes (12-2-, 1 no-contest).

Dos Santos is trying to get back on track as it was quickly taken care of by Francis Ngannou on his last outing. In the meantime, Blaydes Shamil Abdurakhimov ended in his fight.

JDS came to battle at 247 while Blaydes weighed a pound more by 248.

Weighing results for UFC Raleigh

Here you can find the complete weighing results for the event of tomorrow (via UFC.com). The card is hosted by the PNC Arena.

ESPN + MAIN CARD, 8 PM / 5PM ETPT

Main event: Curtis Blaydes (248) vs. Junior Dos Santos (247)

Co-Main Event: Rafael Dos Anjos (170) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs Alex Perez (125.5)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs Angela Hill (116)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs Darko Stosic (205)

ESPN + PRELIMS 5 PM / 2PM ETPT

Bevon Lewis (186) vs Dequan Townsend (185)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs Nik Lentz (146)

Justine Kish (126) vs Lucie Pudilova (126)

Montel Jackson (135.5) vs Felipe Colares (135)

Sara McMann (135) vs Lina Lansberg (135)

Brett Johns (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135)

Herbert Burns (146) vs Nate Landwehr (146)