Cursed Western Sydney Wanderers crash for sixth loss in eight games

Loading...

Georgievski passionately discussed the draw with King before accepting defeat and shaking his hand. An apparently legitimate opportunity for them to retake the lead had been ruled out, and no one could understand why.

Daniel Georgievski of the Wanderers shows the pain of yet another defeat.

If this turns out to be the correct appeal by the letter of the law – and those given against Georgievski last week and Pirmin Schwegler in Wellington were mistakes – then Babbel will be entitled to ask the man to the man. floor what he did to deserve such a cruel twist of fate.

The feeling would have increased tenfold at the start of the second half, minutes after Brisbane's replacement Roy O & # 39; Donovan nudged Patrick Ziegler against a high ball.

O & # 39; Donovan, a player whose reputation for needless aggression precedes him, was given a yellow – but it could have been a red and few people would have argued.

A bloodied Ziegler, deployed to the midfield to help explain the absence of Schwegler and Olyroo Keanu Baccus, was treated on the sidelines.

But while the Wanderers were briefly reduced to 10 men, Brisbane produced a one-two smooth move which was completed by Brad Inman from the edge in the 61st minute. It was the best moment of an otherwise terrible match, and it turned out to be decisive.

The Wanderers are by no means a good team – nor the Roar, by the way. The two lack creativity in the future and are prone to terrible fainting in the rear. Sometimes watching them try to understand each other, it was like mixing oil and water and then injecting it into your eyeballs.

But luck is an important variable in football and West Sydney is fresh out of it.

Loading

Robbie Fowler's pressure will certainly not bother. For his former Liverpool teammate Babbel, this means a more uncomfortable examination after his curvy, unmanaged team has dropped to their sixth defeat in their last eight games. They fully deserve it – but at the same time, you also feel for them.

But they should have been 2-0 after 20 minutes. Skipper Mitchell Duke opened the scoring in the fifth minute, taking advantage of a ridiculously poor Brisbane streak while defending as he tapped a home pass from Nicolai Muller to the back post.

Muller was fortunate to put the finishing touches on a similar move in the 18th minute after Adam slid the ball to him from the right. At close range, the German somehow struck his blow against the post.

In a flash, the Roar leveled things up with a corner kick, with Scott Neville rising well above his marker, Duke, to nod at the delivery of Jay O & # 39; 39; Shea and put the Wanderers back on their heels. This is where they stayed.

Vince is a sports reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading