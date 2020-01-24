These men are tasked with reviewing reports and using scientific analysis to determine whether the Bermuda Triangle is a proven threat. Photo credit: Science Channel

What do Moe Mottice, Chuck Meier, Mike Still and Dave Cziko have in common? They are featured in the new Curse of The Bermuda Triangle series, in which Science Channel delves deep into the mystery and history of the Bermuda Triangle.

This series examines an area in the Atlantic Ocean that lies between Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico. The Bermuda Triangle is the name for the remote area that is known and legendary about one thing: the disappearance of countless ships, planes, and lives in its waters.

The prerequisite was ripe for the scientists to research. The area’s reputation for strange disappearances and bizarre events led to decades of conspiracy theories when experts sought understanding.

Science Channel offers you a crack team of explorers, experienced boat captains and experienced divers who explore and explore the waters of the infamous Bermuda Triangle.

These men have dozens of years of experience at sea and are officially known as members of the Triangle Research and Investigation Group or the TRIG team.

The members include the experienced captain and the former coast guard Paul “Moe” Mottice. With him is Mike Still, who has spent thousands of hours in the triangle and has worked with Captain Moe for years.

The former Navy rescue diver, the sheriff’s deputy and the military entrepreneur Chuck Meier, who led the investigations on the ground and under water, are also joining them.

The experienced rescue diver and former cavalry scout Dave Cziko is also on board. Together, the team explores the ocean floor to find evidence.

You will investigate a variety of puzzles and find out whether these stories of strange glitches are purely coincidental or whether there is a scientific or supernatural explanation that can uncover them.

Science Channel says:

At the series premiere, the TRIG team examines the case of a squadron of marine aircraft called Flight 19 that flew to the Bermuda Triangle on a routine training mission in 1945 and was never seen again. What might have caused the planes to deviate from their planned route, and why is there no physical evidence for either of them?

According to the Science Channel, the team is investigating the following puzzles, among others:

A missing diver who has disappeared into an area believed to be the home of a mysterious sea monster.

A treasure trove of UFO activity in the Bermuda Triangle, including the infamous sighting of Aguadilla in Puerto Rico.

The disappearance of a 23-foot unsinkable luxury yacht, The Witchcraft, and its two passengers in 1967.

An unusually high concentration of USO sightings (objects submerged under water) suggesting another fascinating theory about the lost city of Atlantis.

The producers of this new series are the executive producers of American Chainsaws Entertainment, Duke Straub, Alex Eastburg, Colt Straub, Royal Malloy, Ken Charles and Dan Bree.

Caroline Perez is executive producer for Science Channel.

What is so unique about the Bermuda Triangle?

The unsettled circumstances and unlikely sea and aircraft accidents include one in which a squadron’s pilots were disoriented by US Navy bombers in the air zone and never found their aircraft.

Other boats and planes have disappeared from the area in good weather without sending emergency calls, and yet people navigate the waters every day without an incident being reported.

Inconsistent but troubling reports of “deflated” boats and planes – enough to justify the nickname-triangle – another name for the region.

This area is approximately 500,000 square miles of ocean off the southeastern tip of Florida. Even the discoverer Christopher Columbus is said to have had strange events in the area. The famous sailor Joshua Slocum disappeared on a trip from Marthas Vineyard (Massachusetts) to South America in 1909 – many people believed that he had died in the area of ​​the triangle.

History recorded the event of the USS Cyclops in March 1918, a 542-foot Navy cargo ship on which over 300 men disappeared. “Only God and the sea know what happened to the big ship,” President Woodrow Wilson later said.

In 1941 two sister ships of the Cyclops also disappeared.

There are many more events and the team put together by Science Channel will investigate many of these claims.

The Curse of the Bermuda Triangle will air on Sunday, February 9th, at 10 p.m. EST on Science Channel.