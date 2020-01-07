Current fraud procedure despite accused efforts to switch to jury

Loading...

Fake financial statements and bank documents were used by a Canmore accountant to cheat investors, a prosecutor allegedly claimed Monday.

In his opening speech before the Kristine Eidsvik court of Calgary Court of Queen, Crown Attorney Steven Johnston said James Russell Neilson used three different methods to convince victims to transfer money.

And Johnston said part of the money was used for personal purchases, to pay bills, and to purchase items at Holt Renfrew, making Neilson’s actions a money laundering case.

Neilson is faced with seven charges of theft, fraud and money laundering charges related to incidents in Canmore between 2009 and 2014.

Neilson was originally sued in May 2015 with new allegations that Mounties made the following January in connection with investments in Neilson’s Abaca Solutions Inc. with 40 people losing around $ 5.5 million.

Before Johnston was opened, Neilson attempted to postpone his trial, arguing that he was being denied the right to a jury election in the case.

But Eidsvik noted that Neilson, who represents himself, was present in Canmore’s provincial court when an agent for his then lawyer, Jim Lutz, chose a trial by a judge of the queen’s court sitting alone.

Neilson claimed that in one lawsuit there was a referral to him who submitted a written election, but none was produced.

“It doesn’t matter, Mr. Neilson,” said Eidsvik.

“You were present and your counsel said you only wanted to try a judge.”

“At what time did I lose my right to a jury case?” Neilson asked.

“You have not lost your right … you have exercised your right to be tried by a judge alone,” replied Eidsvik.

The Neilson trial is scheduled for three weeks.

