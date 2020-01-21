Panthers Bill joins the # OneDayContract crew to discuss whether there is a chance that the new coaching team will be a complete success, whether there is a chance that Cam Newton will take the first snapshot of 2020, and whether it will gives a chance that he forgot to be an actual author.

You will talk about why Luke Kuechly retired when this will be the “new normal” in the NFL to see stars retire early if he would be able to sideline immediately to change the panther and what his next steps might be. You will curb your enthusiasm about whether fresh eggs will cut differently and why “trust in the process” is not a good buzzword for the next era of the Carolina Panthers.

Whether Joe Brady / Phil Snow / Matt Rhule can command the locker room or not, whether David Tepper is a patient man and whether the idea of ​​creating a program makes sense to get things going in the NFL plus cam to Kawann whether the Panthers wasted Cam & Luke and moved from the Jerry era to the Tepper era, whether we like it or not.

One Day Contract is a proud part of The Riot Network, which is operated by OrthoCarolina. Rate, review and above all: SUBSCRIBE so you don’t miss any episode in the off-season !!!!