Cupp: Posturing to protect our culture, destroy theirs: the way of the Trumpites

One morning in August 2017, the gang of “Fox & Friends”, President Donald Trump’s favorite news program, was in the midst of a feverish panic from MAGA about nothing less than “the eradication of l ‘story’, as Laura Ingraham called it. .

It was only days after the demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, a violent and, in a tragic, fatal clash between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators, in which many of the old slogans chanted as “white lives matter” “And” the Jews will not replace us. “

However, Trump insisted, “Many of these people were there to protest the dismantling of the Robert E. Lee statue.”

“When you see gangs of criminals, what they were yesterday, snatching public goods and celebrated in the American media for that, we have a real problem in our hands,” said Ingraham on Fox.

“How long,” she continued, “before they arrived in Monticello, where I spent three years at law school in Charlottesville, Virginia? How long before they arrive at Mount Vernon? “

“Or Mount Rushmore,” added Pete Hegseth.

The persistent efforts of the left to supposedly rewrite the sometimes ugly history of America have become such a cornerstone of Fox’s cultural war coverage that over a year later Ingraham spoke again of the destruction of the Confederate statues, this time, using even stronger language. “This is reminiscent of the kind of destructive mindset of say, ISIS,” she said in December 2018. “Think of ISIS, what they did, they looted and they erased irreplaceable historic and religious monuments . De Palmyre – remember, in Syria? – simply because they could. “

Following the American murder of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, Trump has threatened to target 52 Iranian sites if the country retaliates, “some at a very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture,” he said. he tweeted. Even if the administration officials moved away from the threat, he then reiterated it.

It does not matter that intentional targeting of cultural sites is an unambiguous war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention – which probably explains why Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper publicly attempted to exclude that. At least one Fox friend was suddenly indifferent to this particular cultural war.

“I don’t care about Iranian cultural sites, and I’ll tell you why,” said Hegseth on Monday evening. “If you understand the Islamic Republic of Iran, Islamists, if they could come, if they had the power, they would destroy each of our cultural sites and build a mosque over it.”

Trump’s propagandists are known for many things. Intellectual coherence is not one of them. (Just ask them what they think about American intelligence now that Trump is using it to justify hitting drones.) What we’re really asked to believe is that when the American left destroys cultural sites like Confederate monuments, it’s bad. When ISIS destroys cultural sites in Syria, it’s really bad. When Iran could do it, it’s a bad triple dog. But when Trump offers it, it’s fair and just.

There are many reasons why destroying the important and unique history of a culture is such an abominable idea. On the one hand, as the late British academic Paul Connerton wrote in “How Societies Remember”, the erasure of cultural memory is a technique perfected by totalitarian regimes, an act of “mental enslavement” and “of forced oblivion ”perpetrated against a myriad of societies throughout history, from the Jews of Nazi Germany to the Caucus in the 2000s. We must not align ourselves with this vision of the world.

On the other hand, the destruction of sites, some of which are revered by perhaps 1.9 billion Islamic people worldwide – 25% of the population – is not only illegal and undemocratic, but probably a very bad political idea . If the president claims to love the Iranian people, the bombardment of their shrines and statues hardly transmits it, nor to other Iranians and Muslims around the world.

Finally, the Islamic extremism adopted by Soleimani, as well as any other type of extremist ideology, is dangerous and heinous not only because of its indiscriminate violence, but also because it attempts to erode and erase entire cultures. . Trump’s explicit interest in attacking Iranian culture stinks of the same extremism that he and his cohorts routinely and rightly denounce.

It also goes against his promise to end the “eternal wars” and reverse the interventionism of George W. Bush. The opposite of nation building leaves a nation to its own cultural, political and structural affinities, without erasing those that America deems irrelevant or inherently malignant.

Here at home, what Trump’s proposal reveals is how untrue his inner cultural war is. Trump’s supposed belief in the importance of national identity is a selfish racket, a cheap trick he plays on his constituents, many of whom truly believe that the elements of American culture they care about are decrease. Feeding on these anxieties earned him fans and voters, and he did. But destroying culture can only be bad when it belongs to us. And anyone who believes that no matter the intrinsic value of culture – that of America or someone else.