Cupid Crawl 5 and 10k in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Cupid Crawl 5 and 10k race that was held early Saturday morning, February 8, brought people from everywhere.

WNCT interviewed Girls on the Run, a group of young women who try to support each other by running.

Hundreds met when the first group of runners left at 8.45 am, followed by another group at 9 am.

“First of all, it brings people together,” said Kaki Mcleod.

“It creates a family from the runners and it helps us all to become healthy. Even for the first timers that run most of the way. ”

Mcleod usually competes in the race herself, but this year watched from the sidelines with her husband because she had recently had the flu.

“It was a bit of a challenge, but it’s good for us to have challenges.”

– Girls on the Run group

This year’s racing costs have helped two charities, Special Olympics North Carolina and Law Enforcement United, who pay tribute to those who have died in the position.

The 10th class Nathan Geyer became first in the 5k, with a time of 17 minutes and 15 seconds.

Nathan Geyer on the way to the finish.

“It feels great,” said Geyer.

“It was hard, but it was fun.”

Geyer’s grandparents came to see him from Richmond, Virginia.

His grandmother could not have been more proud.

“It’s the biggest, it’s the biggest,” said Kathy Geyer. “It’s great to have grandchildren and to see them achieve great things. It is awesome.”