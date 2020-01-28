“Culture of support”: mental health workers who build on the London Public Library report with clients

St. John Ambulance therapy volunteer Becky Campbell and Jasper offer their services at the Central Library in London, Ont. on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

They are places of refuge for people without any other way to get warm, log in to the internet or even use the laundry room. Library offices in the city have proven such important community spaces that mental health professionals set up a shop there.

Central London’s central library has a walk-in area where people can chat twice a week or answer questions from employees of the Canadian Mental Health Association. The program has been expanded to three other locations in the north, east and south of the city.

“They create this support culture, integrated into a place that is open and available for people to go. That’s really important, “said Michelle Phillips, a mental health care worker at CMHA.

“Libraries are everywhere in the community and a safe place for people to contact.”

Phillips and a team of mental health people offer a listening ear, information about mental health services and programs, and connections with community institutions that help with addictions, housing and other challenges.

From the left, mental health officer Michelle Phillips, coordinator David Caloren of the central adult library and fellow support staff member Martha McCallum at the CMHA Welcome Centers on the second floor of the Central Library in London, Ont. on Monday, January 27, 2020.

They talk to 300 to 400 people every month in four library branches, said CMHA community wellness manager Brent Carr.

The central library has since expanded its sessions to twice a week, including visits to therapy dogs via St. John Ambulance every Wednesday. The Bostwick, East London and Sherwood Library branches also have mental health workers once or twice a week.

It is a common step across the country, where libraries are increasingly tackling mental health and social challenges among their customers, and in some cases even adding social workers to the workforce.

Different people come to different departments, Phillips said, noting that Sir Frederick Banting’s high school students are coming to talk to CMHA employees and youth workers from the London’s InterCommunity Health Center at the Sherwood site.

Usually, people want help building skills to stay mentally healthy, want to make contact with others, or seek counseling, addiction, housing, or food insecurity support, Phillips added.

When people come to the library in crisis – there is no shortage of needs, especially in central London – or the staff notices that they are down, this system means that they can point to a real person there to help, instead of a long waiting list.

“We don’t have the training in that. Our background is not that kind of intervention,” said David Caloren, coordinator of adult services in the central library.

“Employees at all locations have relationships with their community members. They come in regularly, you get to know them. It is valuable to us, when you see someone whose behavior has somehow changed, you can do that warm transfer or let him know about the service, “he said.

Trust between library visitors and staff is also an important element of the range of mental health care.

A customer at the East London site – where grieving services and navigating through losses are a major problem for people using mental health care – returned four months after learning, around the anniversary of a loss, Carr said.

Another woman wanted information to help her son approach the library because “she felt comfortable there,” said Sarah Andrews, coordinator of adult library services.

The therapy dogs are also popular with customers.

“They are very, very grateful. You can see that the stress only leaves people,” said Becky Campbell, who takes her golden doodle Jasper everywhere in the city as a therapy pup to schools, hospitals and senior homes.

“It gives them the chance to refocus a minute,” she added.

The library simply works more smoothly on days when there are mental health workers, Caloren said.

“We know it has an impact,” he said.

