Cultivate moves food rescue to a new 11,000 square meter facility

SOUTH BEND, IND. – Cultivate, a local food rescue organization, started as a cooking school in a former restaurant in Bremen.

Food rescue is now growing and has moved its operations to a new 11,000 square meter warehouse on Prairie Avenue in South Bend.

“It really increases our capacity for what we think of 1,000 backpacks in the fall,” said Jim Conklin, co-founder of Cultivate, adding that the organization currently provides around 600 backpacks per week for local students.

Conklin founded the organization with chef Randy Z.

Cultivate started its backpacking program in autumn 2018 with only 120 students per week. Conklin said the 1000 goal is big, but achievable for growing nonprofits.

The organization now has six full-time and two part-time employees. In 2019, over 1,000 people volunteered for Cultivate.

The new room has an industrial kitchen where meals are prepared and a kitchen designed to refresh the group’s original culinary program, which will serve up-and-coming local chefs. A meal packaging machine can process up to 1,500 meals an hour.

“We really take food that is largely made by catering companies. Catering companies have to overproduce by nature, so we take the food and freeze it,” said Conklin.

Once the saved food is brought to Cultivate’s facility, volunteers weigh it by categories such as meat and starch. It is then cooled.

“Then there were volunteers in our three-compartment container, which consists of protein, vegetables and starch. We then freeze it, ”said Conklin. “We basically add six months to something that only has seven days of life.”

Then six meals are packed in each backpack so that the students of the nine elementary schools in Elkhart, St. Joseph and Marshall can take the weekend home with them.

“The school system feeds these children from Monday to Friday, but there is a gap on Saturday and Sunday. What happens on Monday morning is that children get hungry and unable to concentrate. Said Conklin.

Work with Title I schools that have a lot of students from low-income families and who don’t necessarily have access to food over the weekend.

Conklin said the team was able to move large machines to the new site during the winter break, keeping them running and not disrupting the student’s food service.

Cultivate bought the Prairie Avenue building in January 2019 and just a year later, in early January 2020, the team moved in and set up a shop. The plant will be fully operational in about a week.

On the future to-do list of the organization: a community garden on the urban field next door and the reopening of the cooking school.

Recently, Cultivate was one of several nonprofits that received a scholarship as part of the University of Notre Dame’s first philanthropy lab course.

The course, which took place in the fall of 2019, gave students the opportunity to learn about local nonprofits in Michiana and decide who to grant funds to.

Cultivate fit what you were looking for.

“You solve two problems. They solve food waste, prevent food from being thrown into a landfill, and help satisfy children’s hunger. They take the food, they freeze it, they give it to these students, these children who may not have a meal at the weekend, and when I think about the effects, it’s just incredible, ”said instructor Jonathan Hannah.

Cultivate received $ 20,000 from the class, which will directly provide food backpacks to local students.