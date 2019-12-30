Cufflinks from & # 39; My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding & # 39; they made a suicide pact after cancer diagnosis

Loading...

The "Big Fat Gypsy Wedding" twins who died in a double suicide "could not live without each other" and made a death pact after one was diagnosed with cancer, according to a report.

Billy and Joe Smith, who appeared on the TLC British reality show, were discovered dead by their uncle in Kent, England, on Saturday morning, the Telegraph reported.

The 32-year-old brothers reportedly hung from a tree near their grandmother's house in a remote area of ​​Sevenoaks.

Family members said Joe had recently been diagnosed with cancer and that his battle weighed heavily on his twin brother.

"Joey had cancer and Billy said," I could never live without you, "cousin Phoebe Charleen Smith told the Telegraph.

She said Joe recently informed the family that he was living cancer-free, although they are now skeptical about that claim following his death.

"Joey told the family that he got everything clear after chemotherapy two months ago, but we don't know if that's true now," said Phoebe Charleen Smith.

The family feared the worst when the brothers disappeared and found a note that indicated that something was wrong.

"They disappeared and Joey's phone was off. Then we found a note," he told the Telegraph. "He said they wanted him that way, and we would find them in the forest where they played with the family years ago."

She said the brothers were "loved by all" and had a strong bond between them.

"They couldn't live without each other, and the stars belong to heaven," he said.

Family members had worried before the brothers were hiding their struggles with depression.

"The children seemed happy to everyone who saw them," said a source close to the family. "The closest family was worried because they were fighting depression, but they were very good at hiding it."

The deaths are under investigation, although the case is not treated as a suspect, The Independent reported.

.