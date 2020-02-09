Cuddling! Kendall Jenner shares a selfie out of intimacy and is very well accompanied

Kendall Jenner

The model didn’t notice what she was showing and caused a stir.

The famous Kendall Jenner is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, so it is very easy to be the center of attention.

In addition to the almost daily news from the specialist media, Kendall shines on her Instagram account with a well-kept photo gallery, which is otherwise attractive for her followers.

The international top model is very aware of its best angles, so that in each of its appearances it lives up to its charm and shows its most striking side.

In one of her latest pictures, Jenner wanted to share her delicate side by portraying herself with a cute pet, but this wasn’t exactly the one who managed to tie them all up.

That’s a little bunny the celebrity decided to carry in her arms while she was in full beauty routine, with a mask on her face that made her look very funny.

But what the cherry really put on the cake was her outfit, because that Kardashian wasn’t fully dressed when she wanted to take the spontaneous selfie without noticing everything she showed.

As always, it was not expected that their fans’ comments would flood the post Kendall with any number of messages that are now privileged to be a member of the Kardashian family.