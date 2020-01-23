CSU Bakersfield holds strong in OT to beat Utah Valley, 58-57

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (AP) – Shawn Stith had a free throw with 25 seconds left in overtime to put CSU Bakersfield in front and the Roadrunners held on to win 58-57 against Utah Valley Thursday night.

Justin Edler-Davis hit 3 straight to put Bakersfield by six to open the extra period, but TJ Washington brought back Utah Valley with two free throws and a 3 to make 55-54 with just under three minutes left.

Washington tied the game at 57-57 with 47 to play, but Stith missed his first in the line before hitting the game winner.

De’Monte Buckingham tied the game with a pair of free throws with: 47 left in regulation time, but neither team was able to score. Bakersfield had a gp-ahead layup blocked by Emmanuel Olojakpoke and Brandon Averette missed a 3 with: 05 remaining.

Taze Moore collected 15 points and Tsar Perry added 12 more for Bakersfield (10-10, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Edler-Davis added 10 points and six rebounds on the bench.

Isaiah White scored 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Utah Valley (8-13, 2-4). Washington, who was only 4 out of 9 on the free throw line, scored 13 points and Averette added 10.

CSU Bakersfield hosts Seattle on Saturday. Utah Valley is at the Grand Canyon on Saturday.