CSL's $ 800 million heart attack trial

The group is already one of the top performers in ASX thanks to the growing demand for medical therapies it manufactures from donated blood plasma. It quietly became the second most valuable Australian company this year, valued at $ 127 billion.

"If the product works and the trial is successful, this would be the greatest opportunity for a product developed by CSL," said John Deakin-Bell, respected biotechnology analyst at Citi.

"We have no idea whether it will work or not. But if it does, then it is an income generator that will be multiple of their most recent products."

CSL112 is made from a protein extracted from donated blood plasma.

After more than 20 years of development, the moment of truth is fast approaching for CSL112.

CSL revealed this month that 7,000 heart attack patients have now taken part in a possible pool of 17,000 subjects for its phase three trial, which it launched in 2018 and which will cost up to 800 millions of dollars.

Cardiovascular disease is the world's leading killer, responsible for 17.7 million deaths, or 31% of all deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, of which approximately 7.4 million are due to coronary heart disease.

The main cause of heart attacks is the accumulation of cholesterol in the form of fatty deposits on the walls of the arteries, which blocks the blood supply to the heart.

CSL112 is a formulation of a natural protein called apolipoprotein A1, or apoA-I, which regulates the process of removing cholesterol from arteries and from the liver, where it is transformed out of the body.

Previous trials have shown that infusing CSL112 into the bloodstream improves this process.

"We know it is what we do – we know it does it very effectively," says Dr. Bill Mezzanotte, research and development manager at CSL.

"What we hope is that by administering this infusion during a heart attack, we will begin to transport cholesterol out of … the heart and other parts of the body."

CSL chief research and development officer Bill Mezzanotte said the trial's adoption was encouraging.



"And by doing so, we will prevent what is unfortunately a relatively common side effect of a heart attack, which is a secondary cardiovascular event."

The trial is ongoing in 46 countries in approximately 900 hospitals, including 25 in Australia, where test subjects receive CSL112 or placebo by intravenous infusion within 48 hours of admission for heart attack.

They receive the infusion once a week for the next three weeks and are monitored for the next 90 days to compare cases of secondary heart attacks.

Mezzanotte said the first signs are promising, based on the adoption of test doctors and subjects willing to participate. "This indicates that there is a real need," he says.

There is a reason why CSL is willing to spend almost a billion dollars on a project it might never put on the market: the potential rewards are huge.

CSL estimates that there are approximately 1.2 million heart attacks each year in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, which means that there are has a potential pool of 200,000 to 270,000 patients per year for CSL112 in these markets alone.

The company has not quantified what this potential market could be worth or has committed to a launch schedule.

But Citi analyst Deakin-Bell believes the product could launch in early 2024 and eventually reach global sales of around $ 5.75 billion (at current exchange rates) per year. . To put this in context, CSL's revenues amounted to $ 12 billion last year.

"This is the biggest opportunity in the R&D pipeline and it is also the closest to the market. They've never had such a big drug in a phase three trial, "says Deakin-Bell.

Deakin-Bell says that, like most phase three trials, he sees a 50/50 chance that CSL112 will cross the line. After that, the "size of the price" depends on the extent to which the clinical results convince doctors and payers – which in the United States means health insurers – that its results are worth paying for.

Deakin-Bell estimated that it could sell for around US $ 15,000 per patient – which it says is reasonably priced if it prevents patients from being re-admitted to a second trip in the hospital much more expensive.

Peter Barlis, interventional cardiologist and professor of medicine at the University of Melbourne, says that CSL112 has shown significant merit and could be a "breakthrough" therapy that could reduce the burden of heat-related illnesses for patients and the health system if it works.

"This is an additional toll in the arsenal that could potentially significantly reduce the burden of having repeat occurrences," says Barlis.

"But we must continue to use current established techniques which have also been shown to reduce the load."

The fortune of CSL has increased in tandem with the demand for immunoglobulins, also extracted from blood plasma, mainly donated in its approximately 220 donation centers in the United States, and is used to treat rare and potentially immunodeficiency fatal and autoimmune diseases.

Deakin-Bell says that bringing CSL112 to market would also help diversify CSL's activities at a time when gene therapy is starting to threaten some of its existing products, including those that treat hemophilia.

Jun Bei Liu, chief portfolio manager of the billion Alpha Plus Fund at Tribeca Investment Partner, has CSL among its top 10 investments and views the CSL112 trial with cautious optimism.

"If it works, it opens up huge market opportunities for CSL," she said.

"Even though we are excited about this potential product, we are reasonably pragmatic about it."

She thinks the market has already included in the share price of CSL a 20 to 30 percent chance of CSL112 entering hospitals, and that its stock will respond "very positively" if the 39; test is successful.

As for the tantalizing amount that CSL is spending on this test, which contributed much of its research and development bill of $ 832 million last year, Liu said that she and other investors consider this to be money well spent.

"They have demonstrated their ability to generate a return on investment," she says.

"And for us, it's the right way to spend their capital rather than withholding and possibly letting others outpace them in terms of competitive advantage."

