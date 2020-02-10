CSI could be revived after five years for a new event series with original cast

CSI could come back five years after it apparently left the TV screens forever.

According to Deadline, a new series of events, a revival of the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, is being developed by CBS and the elementary writer Jason Tracey.

It is claimed that the original cast members William Petersen (Gil Grissom) and Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) have been approached, although the project is reportedly still in ‘early stages’.

After a team of crime scene investigators operating from Las Vegas, CSI launched in 2000 and became a breakout hit, which broadcast 15 seasons before finally ending with a series final in September 2015.

Petersen stood in front of the first nine seasons of the show before he bowed, first with Laurence Fishburne and later Ted Danson who came in as the series leader.

Other long-time cast members were Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows, Gary Dourdan as Warrick Brown, George Eads as Nick Stokes and Eric Szmanda as Greg Sanders.

The original show also produced three spin-offs, including CSI: Miami (2002-12) and CSI: New York (2004-13).

The latest entry from the franchise, CSI: Cyber, ran two seasons between 2015 and 2016.