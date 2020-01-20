Crytek, cloud empire dispute over ending the Star Citizen process

Zoom in / Ships full of lawyers are moving to the planet Cloud Empire to deal with the consequences of this process.

At the end of 2017 we already reported on Crytek’s lawsuit against the Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games as part of an “exclusive” license to use CryEngine in his titles. Now, over two years later (and after a failed settlement), the two companies are arguing over how exactly to dismiss this lawsuit.

The actual allegations and counter-allegations between Crytek and Cloud Imperium quickly become labyrinthine. A key part of Crytek’s argument, however, is that the original agreement with Cloud Imperium only covered the use of CryEngine in Star Citizen and not the outsourcing of Squadron 42 for single players (Cloud Imperium denies this characterization of the original license).

Technically speaking, a suspected violation of Crytek’s license will only occur when Squadron 42 is actually released. And after the game’s beta test was recently postponed to the third quarter of 2020, Crytek filed a request this month to voluntarily reject its own lawsuit, “without prejudice to the resubmission of these claims when Squadron 42 was actually released.” In essence, this “layoff” would only delay the process from its currently scheduled start date in June through October 13th (if Squadron 42 actually came out by then).

For its part, Cloud Imperium also wants the lawsuit dismissed, but Crytek permanently states that it has already paid at least part of the $ 900,000 Cloud Imperium lawsuit in court.

In a court document filed late last week, Cloud Imperium uses a lively language to describe Crytek’s alleged ruthlessness in the matter:

Crytek shouldn’t be allowed to point his car at the CIG shop window, step on the accelerator, hit the bike, do donuts for years, then get out and drive away, maybe turning a circle, and the CIG again on another day to crash. Crytek deserves to have the keys removed forever so that CIG can conduct business responsibly without Crytek or his lawyers intervening.

The only reason why Crytek is now seeking unprejudiced discharge is, according to the Cloud Imperium, “limping to the exit” and avoiding the “inevitable settlement” of an “almost certain negative decision”.

Cloud Imperium continues to argue that the lawsuit is no longer relevant given the company’s move to Amazon’s Lumberyard engine in 2016. The company notes that Amazon has confirmed that the deal also includes access to previous versions of CryEngine. Meanwhile, Crytek argues that despite public statements, Cloud Imperium did not change the motors at all and that the Crytek engine had to continue to adequately appreciate its games.

Since both parties are trying to dismiss the case (and the deadline for a pending summary judgment in March is approaching), we may find a solution to this long legal saga shortly. It remains to be seen whether Squadron 42 or a more extensive release of Star Citizen will be released soon.