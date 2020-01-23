Crystal Palace leading transfer race for Spurs outcast Kyle Walker-Peters on loan to buy deal - The Sun

KYLE WALKER-PETERS is expected to leave Tottenham in the coming week – with Crystal Palace probably the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old is frozen from the first team photo in North London with Serge Aurier now established as the number one choice right back for Jose Mourinho.

PA: Empics Sport

Kyle Walker-Peters has played three Premier League games this season

Palace thought they had made a deal for Walker-Peters in early January, but Spurs withdrew and left Roy Hodgson frustrated.

Since then, Southampton has shown interest because they are trying to introduce a new right back that is already planning for Premier League football next season.

But it is Palace that still sees the most likely destination, when Daniel Levy finally gives the green light to let him leave.

Spurs wants to discharge the 22-year-old permanently, but Palace prefers to borrow him with a purchase obligation.

He only appeared in the Premier League three times this season for Mourinho.

It is said that the spurs schedule a surprise move for Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell.

And the North London club is interested in Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose if they want to replace injured Harry Kane.

Mourinho urgently needs reinforcement, because his start to life at Tottenham is officially his worst ever after 20 years of management.

Alan Brazil is angry with suggestions that Jose Mourinho applies “old school” tactics to Tottenham