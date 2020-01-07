Crystal Palace - Arsenal: television, live stream, time, forecast

Loading...

Arsenal will meet Crystal Palace this weekend when they return to the Premier League.

The Gunners have seen an upswing since the appointment of Mikel Arteta, characterized by a confident 2-0 win over Manchester United and a fierce 1-0 win over a relentless Leeds team in the FA Cup.

The Spanish boss still has a lot to do, but is strengthened by the strong response from his players to his passionate half-time talk in the cup.

Palace is experiencing a cozy start in the top half with numerous solid draws that have been increasing their score in the past few weeks.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Crystal Palace – Arsenal game on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace – Arsenal?

Crystal Palace – Arsenal starts on 12:30 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020,

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal on TV and live stream

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00.

There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add them to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £ 39.99 a month.

If you don’t have BT broadband or don’t want to, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services like Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Palace will create the brand of hard-to-beat football that Roy Hodgson perfected in Croydon.

It’s up to Arsenal to take the initiative and reduce its defenses.

The Gunners’ backline has tightened in recent weeks, while their attacking stars should have the quality to break the lock and snap a potential match winner.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal