Crystal Dynamics knew there would be a backlash for Marvel's Avengers

When it comes to Marvel, there is a huge fan base. It all started with the comics and since then it has developed into new media. For example, there is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has brought a lot of money and new fans to the Marvel name. A new video game, known as Marvel’s Avenger, is in the works recently and is being developed by Crystal Dynamics. Since the development team knew how big the franchise’s fan base was, they knew there would be a setback.

Speaking to PlayStation Magazine, Crystal Dynamics Shaun Escayg, author of the video game narrative, there was surely a backlash when they were playing around with 80 years of Marvel history. Referring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shaun noted that fans may have forgotten what it was like when the films first came out. With the first announcement and Iron Man trailer, fans were excited about the creative choices made for the film.

However, it didn’t take long for it to be released before things turned and a huge blockbuster franchise started. In many ways, Shaun believes that this is another event with the upcoming title. It could very well be a mirrored event, as there are people who have complained about various aspects of the video game, such as the character design. Instead of giving in, the development team is pushing to deliver a fantastic game for Marvel fans.

Marvel’s Avengers is still under development, although it was recently hit with a delay. The game is currently available on September 4, 2020 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.

Source: Respawn First