Crysis Remastered Will not likely Include Any Other Crysis Titles, Regardless of Rumors

There has been some rumors circulating the online that the forthcoming Crysis Remastered title would include things like several Crysis video games like Warhead, Crysis 2, and extra.

Even so, information have been properly issued and it is formal — Crysis Remastered will only incorporate the to start with title. The news comes from an official issued assertion to internet site Inverse, where by a representative from Crytek shut down the rumors.

In the electronic mail, the Crytek representative famous that the approaching match “won’t consist of Warhead or any of the other games from the series”. This is nice to get out there, as lots of of us were questioning if we would see the relaxation of the franchise get remastered as well. Potentially Crytek is comfortable-rebooting the franchise, starting off with the initial title.

Examine out the official statement issued to Inverse down under:

“Crysis Remastered is just the authentic match. It won’t involve Warhead or any of the other online games from the series.”

In relevant information, developer Crytek has introduced a brand new quick teaser trailer for the just lately announced Crysis remastered title.

While the official teaser trailer is on the shorter aspect, it unquestionably will get the position throughout. The teaser confirms that Crytek’s groundbreaking, critically acclaimed 1st-person shooter is back and much better than ever in this new remastered release. Master a lot more about the remastered title correct right here!

Crysis Remastered is set to release this Summer season for the PS4, Xbox Just one, Personal computer, and Nintendo Swap. Are you thrilled to leap again into the franchise? Would you like to see the other video games get remastered as nicely? Let us know in the feedback underneath!

Resource: Inverse