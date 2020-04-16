Crysis Remastered Verified for Latest-Gen Consoles

Immediately after a few of cryptic tweets had been sent out this 7 days, Crytek has verified that a Crysis Remastered is in the works and will launch on current-gen consoles.

Examine out the new teaser trailer down under:

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=ZqBP3kXi9jM

When the official teaser trailer is on the shorter side, it definitely receives the level across. The teaser confirms that Crytek’s groundbreaking, critically acclaimed 1st-particular person shooter is back again and better than ever in this new remastered launch. Crytek also notes that the activity will be releasing on Nintendo Switch consoles, which will be the incredibly to start with time a Crysis match has been produced on a Nintendo platform.

“Crytek’s ground-breaking, critically acclaimed first individual shooter is back! Crysis Remastered is coming to Computer system, PlayStation 4, Xbox A person, and Nintendo Change – the game’s debut on a Nintendo platform.”

Even so, at the time of producing a launch day has not been confirmed nevertheless, but Crytek’s new site for the video game has you covered when information about this new title releases. On their formal site, you can enter your electronic mail handle and you will have news as quickly it releases.

If you under no circumstances performed the Crysis franchise and asking yourself why it’s just a large deal, enable Gameranx crack down the great importance of the franchise. Test out “Why was Crysis A Major Deal” down below:

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=y0Xpk2a9BZQ

What are your ideas on this information? Are you excited for Crysis Remastered? Permit us know in the comments below and be absolutely sure to remain right below at Gamernax for the hottest gaming news releasing.

Resource: Crytek Web-site