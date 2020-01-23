Crypto startup Dfinity is proving a point with LinkedUp, an open version of LinkedIn

Dfinity, a crypto startup that made headlines with its massive rating even before launch, presents an open social network called LinkedUp.

LinkedUp runs on Dfinity’s platform, which the company calls Internet computers. Instead of being hosted on a proprietary platform like Amazon AWS, it is hosted more decentrally (more on that later). Unlike LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, LinkedUp is “not owned or controlled by a business unit,” said Dfinity.

This announcement comes at a time when social networks are being scrutinized for user privacy. Facebook is the most outrageous example in view of the numerous data breaches, for which a fine of $ 5 billion was imposed in July 2019.

At this point, LinkedUp is more of a marketing trick than an actual replacement for a social network. The app, according to Dfinity, “was created by 1.5 engineers in three weeks to demonstrate how easily new open internet services can be created when developers use the tools developed by Dfinity.”

That’s nice, but Dfinity has not yet launched its platform. The startup recently released a software development kit (SDK) to developers and announced a new programming language called Motoko, which has been optimized for creating applications on Dfinity. However, the Internet computer platform itself is due to be launched later this year.

I asked Dfinity for more details about LinkedUp, and a company spokesman told me that Dfinity is “absolutely part of open software,” although Dfinity has no plans to develop it further. Instead, the company will provide the code as an open source file in case someone wants to retrieve it and continue development.

While Dfinity is planning full decentralization in the future, LinkedUp is currently running in a single data center in Switzerland. Let’s call it early days.

Dfinity is one of the most anticipated startups in the blockchain. A team of top engineers and cryptography experts is building the platform. Technically speaking, Dfinity is not a blockchain, but a decentralized network protocol that, according to the company, was inspired by blockchain companies like Ethereum. At launch, there will be a separate cryptocurrency that will not only be used as a value transfer, but also as a fuel for power apps running on the platform.

At launch, Dfinity will be worth around $ 2 billion, but launch of the platform has been delayed, as originally planned for early 2019. I asked the company for exact dates, but I didn’t get any timeframes beyond 2020.