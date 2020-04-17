Crunchyroll Unveils First High School God Trailer Original Series and Voice Cast Information – GeekTyrant

God of High School WEBTOON is a very popular comic from Yongje Park that’s being turned into a Crunchyroll Original series. The series is set to premiere in July and now more details and the first trailer for the anime have been released by Crunchyroll.

The God of High School is a action-packed series that follows a high scholar and his friends as they compete in an epic competition, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of the deep desires of their hearts, encouraging their victory in the competition.

Jin Mori will be vocal by Tatsumaru Tachibana (Case File nº221: Kabukicho).

Sixteen years old makes his taekwondo, which he learned from his grandfather, unusable. There is nothing more important to him than to be the best fighter of all time, and his current record of 299 fights is 297 wins and 2 draws. He decides to take part in the God of High School, an interdisciplinary martial arts competition, after suffering the first loss of his life against Judge R, one of the competition’s judges.

In the meantime, Yoo Mira will be notified Ayaka Ohashi (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Side Story of Magica).

Moon Master 25th Light Sword Style. She pretends to be a vulnerable high scholar, but she has the strength to easily fight a whole group of offenders. She prefers guys who are macho, because she has been told that she must marry a man strong enough to help her resurrect her family’s sword style. For that reason, she is participating in GOH to find a potential husband.

Eventually, Han Daewi will be notified at Kentaro Kumagai (Mobile Gundam Suit: Iron Blood Orphans).

One of the “Mad Cows,” a duo that once ruled the entire Gangnam area. He is working in part-time jobs to pay the medical bills for his duo partner, who was ill with an unacceptable disease, but the part-time work available to high schoolers to cover the daily medical bills is hardly medicine will cover. He joins GOH after saying he can save his friend if he wins.

The God of High School will be led by Sunghoo Park and feature character designs with Akita Manabu. Are you excited for this new series? Have you read the comedy on WEBTOON?