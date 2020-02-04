Cruise ship in Japan quarantined after passenger was diagnosed with coronavirus

Japanese authorities race to control a possible outbreak of the Wuhan corona virus after it was revealed that an infected passenger was flying to Tokyo and spent a few days aboard a Princess Cruises ship, forcing authorities to lock the ship and thousands quarantine people on board. The ship, the Diamond Princess, ended its planned 14-day route early and is currently docked off the coast of Yokohama, not far from the Japanese capital. Medical officials go room by room to check the temperature and medical condition of each guest, the health ministry said in a statement. Several passengers have reported feeling ill and the tests to check if they have contracted the virus will take four to five hours, the ministry said. There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board, Princess Cruises said in a statement. Japan has previously reported 20 cases of the new corona virus, all of which had nothing to do with the cruise. Although Japanese officials have moved quickly to respond to this case, it has been renewed concern about how easy it might be for a patient carrying the virus unwittingly to pass it on in an increasingly globalized world where millions of people travel at ease. Health authorities said that patients can be contagious even if they do not show any symptoms. The incubation time is believed to be approximately 14 days. However, researchers are still trying to determine if the Wuhan coronavirus can spread through what is known as the fecal-oral route, an important factor in determining how infections the virus is, Dr. Said said. John Nicholls, a clinical professor of pathology at the University of Hong Kong. Nicholls, however, warned of panic because there are just too many strangers around the Wuhan corona virus and this case to determine how wide someone could spread the virus. “Nowadays you can fly everywhere, so there are more chances that isolated cases will pop up in other countries,” Nicholls said. “At this stage there is no evidence of widespread spread in other communities.” The man who tested positive for the virus is an 80-year-old from Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese city said in a statement. The infected patient had not been to healthcare facilities or fish markets, nor had he been exposed to wild animals during his incubation period – meaning that he probably contracted the virus in another person. The man visited mainland China for “a few hours” on January 10, the statement said. The man flew with his two daughters on January 17 to Tokyo – the world’s most densely populated city, and two days later he said he started developing a cough, Hong Kong authorities said. He boarded the cruise in Yokohama on January 20, and when it stopped in Hong Kong on January 25, as part of the pre-planned route, he disembarked and never returned. He sought medical help on January 30 and was soon diagnosed with the virus. It is currently in a stable state. Princess Cruises, owned by the Carnival Corporation in Miami and London, said in his statement that the man did not visit the ship’s medical center. It is also unclear how many passengers may have disembarked early. The Japanese health ministry said it is tracking down people who may have gotten off in Okinawa, the penultimate stop of the cruise. The ministry is also investigating the movements of the infected patient during his time in Japan, but must rely on authorities in Hong Kong for information because the patient is there, authorities said. Bow lines are more at risk of spreading a virus because the blood vessels of many people live in such narrow neighborhoods. Eight international cruise ships reported outbreaks of norovirus – an infectious stomach virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea – in 2019, according to the CDC. Around 6,000 passengers on a cruise ship in Italy were quarantined last week after two guests were suspected of having the Wuhan corona virus. The Italian Ministry of Health said tests showed that the duo had a different flu virus, not the corona virus that spread through China. Several cruise lines have announced measures to stop the virus from spreading. Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruises have all introduced controls that prohibit ship guests if they traveled from or through mainland China in the 14 days prior to the departure date of the cruise. Royal Caribbean took similar action, but extended the date to 15 days and also included Hong Kong, as well as mainland China. Related video: Cruise ships prohibit people who have traveled to China amid concerns about the corona virus

