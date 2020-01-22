Cruise Origin presents the driverless car as a spacious box for passengers

While everyone is stuck in a traffic jam, caught in the driver’s seat and banging their head against the steering wheel during the frustrating evening commuting, the autonomous vehicle company Cruise imagines a quiet, shared and comfortable experience for the drivers in their new robo-taxi vehicle. Some yoga maybe?

Cruise Origin is the brainchild of Cruise, its parent company General Motors and investor partner Honda. It is a fully electric six-seater box of a car without a steering wheel, pedals or the usual buttons and knobs in the driver’s seat. It is actually very difficult to say which side is at the front without a steering wheel. Screens in the car inform passengers about what is going on and who is being picked up and dropped off.

“This is the end of the single petrol-powered vehicle,” said cruise CEO Dan Ammann at a major unveiling party in San Francisco on Tuesday evening.

Instead of owning your own gas-guzzling car, Cruise builds the Origin to order via a cruise app, such as a Lyft or Uber ride sharing situation. The company estimates that this car will save you $ 5,000 a year compared to your own car. “[The Origin] will spend most of his life moving and working harder than the average car,” said Ammann.

The electric box truck is said to travel a million kilometers during its lifespan. Cruise plans to drive all day and night to maximize efficiency and avoid traffic jams.

It is only a matter of time before this car actually hits the road. Then it will be the first car of the next generation to be produced as a real autonomous vehicle. As long as nobody beats cruise.

Ammann said the Origin is not a concept car, but a production-ready car that he wants to get on the road as quickly as possible. It is being manufactured in a GM facility and more news will be released on how it will be made shortly. He would not provide actual details about timing or battery capacity.

It has been three years to get to this point. Cruise is still testing its fleet of self-driving Chevy Bolts near San Francisco for a city-wide taxi service, but the launch is pending. At the moment, only cruise employees can use the autonomous ride sharing service to get around.

The cruise’s founder, Kyle Vogt, demonstrated some of the features, including heat sensors that can be seen in the dark, as well as other “superhuman” LiDAR light sensors and cameras. The car doors can also be pushed open so that door cyclists no longer drive.

The theme of the evening was spaciousness and the limited capabilities of humans compared to machines.

“Humans will never be able to achieve this ability to perceive,” said Vogt. He also suggested doing some yoga movements with all the leg room in the middle of the vehicle, even if there were six people in it.

Stuart Norris, Design Director for Advanced Mobility at GM, who has worked with the design and development teams at GM and Honda, knows that the car looks bigger than it actually is. It is without a driver’s seat because of its unusual arrangement. It’s actually shorter than a Chrysler Pacifica – the car of choice for many autonomous vehicle manufacturers, like Waymo, to modify it for self-driving.

For Norris, the aesthetic of the original isn’t the main goal, although it relies heavily on the colors of Cruise in San Francisco: black, orange, and white. It is said to be a car that focuses on user-friendliness. It is intuitive to use and easy to trust. No matter, it looks like a monorail car that has escaped the tracks.

However, building a self-driving car from scratch doesn’t mean that a driver-oriented design has to be forced to work in a completely new way. Regarding the Chevy Bolt cars Cruise is already testing, Norris said: “It is clearly a vehicle that was never designed as an autonomous vehicle.”

But the origin is thoroughly an autonomous vehicle. There’s not even a way for a human to drive.

