Cruise Origin platform to support multitude of new GM electric vehicles, including Cadillac SUV

The Cruise Origin is an interesting robot taxi, but one of its most important features has been largely overlooked.

We are talking about the GM original electric vehicle platform, which is “brand new” and should support an assortment of models to come.

Cruise hasn’t talked much about architecture, but in 2017 GM revealed that a new modular platform would support at least 11 different electric vehicles. At the time, the company was apparently referring to the Origin because it noted that one of the models would be a “shared” vehicle with a square design. They may have also alluded to the Origin Cargo Pod, but it’s less clear.

We contacted Megan Soule, GM’s deputy director for electrification, battery technology, fuel cells, R&D and GM Ventures Communications, and she confirmed that the Origin platform is the same architecture that will be used for underpin an assortment of upcoming electric vehicles, including Cadillac’s electric vehicle. crossover that was teased at the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

The fact that GM introduced the platform on Cruise Origin is interesting because it is not one of the two “centroid inputs” of the architecture. However, this is a great proof of confidence in the autonomous vehicle company.

In addition to the Cadillac and the Origin, the platform should support a small SUV, a compact SUV and compact crossovers for the consumer and luxury segments. There will also be large seven-seat SUVs, an efficient “low-roof car” and a “low-lux roof” model that appears to be a coupe.

GM previously stated that the modular EV platform will offer flexible battery configurations, higher battery densities and improved DC fast charging. The batteries will also be much cheaper to produce because the company has estimated savings of 30%.

While the platform debuted on the Origin, the first model to actually be launched on architecture will likely be the Cadillac crossover. GM has said the platform will launch in 2021, which is on the crossover schedule.

