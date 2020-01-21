Cruise Line will start Great Lakes travel from 2022

DETROIT – Soon you can take a trip on the Great Lakes.

Viking Cruises announced the launch of Great Lakes trips to ports in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ontario, set to set sail in 2022.

Bookings for the new Great Lakes routes can be booked by the public.

“We invented the concept of modern river cruise when it was introduced in 1997. Then we reinvented Ocean Cruises and became the best Ocean Cruise Line in the world in our first year of operation and ever since. With the creation of the expedition of the thinking person, we are now perfecting the polar expedition cruise and ushering in a new era of comfortable exploration in the heart of North America, ”said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

“Our guests are curious explorers. They want to travel with us to known and well-known destinations, but they also want to travel further. We started out as Viking River Cruises; Then we developed into Viking cruises and added ocean cruises. Today we are all about the Vikings and offer targeted trips on more than 20 rivers, five oceans and five Great Lakes. We visit 403 ports in 95 countries and on all seven continents. “

Here are the details of the Great Lakes trips from 2022 to 2023:

Undiscovered Great Lakes (8 days; Thunder Bay, Ontario to Milwaukee) – Discover the natural splendor of the Great Lakes from the forests of the north to the pristine lagoons. Visit the habitats of bald eagles and bears that lie on charming border towns in this remote region of North America. The impressive Soo Locks take you between Lake Superior and Lake Huron. Multiple sailing dates between May and September 2022. Opening prices start at $ 6,695 per person and are free for flights within North America.

– Discover the natural splendor of the Great Lakes from the forests of the north to the pristine lagoons. Visit the habitats of bald eagles and bears that lie on charming border towns in this remote region of North America. The impressive Soo Locks take you between Lake Superior and Lake Huron. Multiple sailing dates between May and September 2022. Opening prices start at $ 6,695 per person and are free for flights within North America. Great Lakes Explorer (8 days; Milwaukee to Thunder Bay, Ontario) – Embark on a real expedition along the “fourth coast of the country” from the granite islands of Georgian Bay to the towering cliffs of Thunder Bay. Experience the car-free, idyllic Mackinac Island and get to know the indigenous cultures and border life. Multiple sailing dates between May and September 2022. Opening prices start at $ 6,495 per person and are free for flights within North America.

– Embark on a real expedition along the “fourth coast of the country” from the granite islands of Georgian Bay to the towering cliffs of Thunder Bay. Experience the car-free, idyllic Mackinac Island and get to know the indigenous cultures and border life. Multiple sailing dates between May and September 2022. Opening prices start at $ 6,495 per person and are free for flights within North America. Niagara & The Great Lakes (8 days; from Toronto to Milwaukee) – From the city skylines to the uninhabited islands, discover the wilderness of North America and the world-class cultural sights in Detroit, Toronto and Milwaukee. Experience the majesty of Niagara Falls and enjoy the scenic drive along the busiest border in North America as you cross Lake Huron. Multiple sailing dates in April, May, June, July, and September 2022. Opening prices start at $ 5,995 per person with free flight within North America.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.