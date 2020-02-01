Cruise line speeds up screening amid coronavirus problems

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – As airports expand their screening process in response to the Wuhan corona virus, a cruise company does the same.

This week, Royal Caribbean International informed guests that anyone who has been to mainland China or Hong Kong for the past 15 days will not be able to make a trip, but will receive a full refund.

“Following consultations with CDC, WHO and other public health authorities, we are implementing various measures to protect guests and crew,” Royal Caribbean writes in an email to NEWS 1130. “These steps are intentionally conservative and we apologize that they are from our visitors. “

People who hold a passport from China or Hong Kong and anyone who feels unwell or have flu-like symptoms will receive additional medical screening.

They also canceled all sailings in China and Hong Kong until mid-February.

The cruise line emphasizes that they have made extra efforts to keep passengers safe.

“We have strict medical protocols to help passengers and crew members who feel unwell while sailing. Our protocols include professional medical treatment; quarantine of unwelcome persons from the general ship population; and more intensive procedures for ship cleaning, air filtration and remediation ”, is stated in the e-mail.

While the cruise ship company continues to assess the development of the virus, the strict medical protocols remain in force until further notice.