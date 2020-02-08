Cruise Line Bans China Citizens Via Virus

A large cruise company has taken the extraordinary step of banning Chinese citizens regardless of when they were last there, and there was grief and anger over the death of a Wuhan doctor who was reprimanded for giving an early warning about the Had pronounced disease.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd made a statement on Friday local time saying, “Guests or crew members who travel to, from, or through mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau less than 15 days prior to departure cannot board any of our ships. “

But it didn’t stop there.

It also said: “Guests who have a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport are not allowed to enter our ships regardless of when they were last there.”

The death of 34-year-old Li Wenliang came when President Xi Jinping assured the United States and the World Health Organization (WHO) of transparency and the utmost efforts to fight the virus.

Beijing’s Communist leadership has sealed off cities, canceled flights, and closed factories to stem an epidemic in the world’s second largest economy. This has an impact on global markets and companies that rely on Chinese utilities.

The epicenter province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, are in a locked state, and Beijing resembles a ghost town.

However, Apple Inc. announced that next week it would work on reopening Chinese offices and call centers and preparing to reopen retail stores.

After two days in which Hubei reported fewer new cases of coronavirus and deaths, leading to optimism, Friday’s local time increased.

The Hubei Health Commission website reported 82 new deaths and 2,841 new cases in the province. This means that more than 700 deaths and 34,887 infections were recorded in mainland China.

Li, an ophthalmologist, was among the eight people criticized by the Wuhan police for spreading “illegal and false” information.

Li had to sign a letter saying that he “seriously disrupted social order” and was threatened with charges.

Social media users called him a hero and shared a selfie of him lying on a hospital bed with an oxygen ventilator holding up his Chinese ID card. A picture showed the message “Farewell, Li Wenliang”, which was engraved in the snow on a river bank.

“Wuhan does indeed owe Li Wenliang an apology,” said Hu Xilinx, editor of the government-sponsored tabloid Global Times.

The human rights group Amnesty International called his death a “tragic reminder” of how China’s concern for stability led to important information being suppressed.

China was accused of trying to cover up the 2003 SARS outbreak that killed nearly 800 people worldwide.

There were signs that the discussion about Li’s death had been censored. After a brief look at Weibo, the topics “The Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of expression” did not yield any results.

The virus has spread all over the world. There are now 320 cases in 27 countries and regions outside of China.

It is too early to say that China’s # coronavirus outbreak is at its peak.

“We are still in the middle of an intense outbreak,” says Dr. Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization (WHO). # 2019nC0V pic.twitter.com/KfxEbQVuGV

– UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) February 7, 2020

WHO emergency expert Mike Ryan said reports that Asians in the West were avoided because of a supposed link to the coronavirus were “absolutely unacceptable and should stop.”

Royal Caribbean’s breaking cruise ship is now docking in Bayonne, New Jersey. Around a dozen sick Chinese nationals are on board. They are being tested for corona virus. # abc7NY pic.twitter.com/RrupnawWo1

– Derick Waller (@ wallerABC7) February 7, 2020

China has bitterly complained of bans and measures that violate WHO recommendations, and has accused governments and businesses of taking such measures for fear of deception.

Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. How deadly and contagious the virus is, however, remains unclear. This caused the countries to quarantine hundreds of people and cut travel connections to China.

Four sick passengers on board a Royal Caribbean ship that arrived off New Jersey in the United States were taken to hospital out of “great caution,” the mayor said.

There were 41 new cases among around 3,700 people who were quarantined in a cruise ship off Japan, a total of 61, while Hong Kong, which was ruled by the Chinese, quarantined a cruise ship with 3,600 people for a third day.

“A cruise ship is a very special environment in which even with a virus that is not very efficient in transmission, a higher transmission rate can be achieved,” said WHO’s Ryan to a press conference in Geneva.

Beijing Municipal Justice Bureau head Li Fuying told reporters that people who deliberately disguise contacts or refuse to be isolated could be sentenced to death.

aap