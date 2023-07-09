Oil Market Adjustments: Unilateral Cuts in Production Spur Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil and gasoline prices experienced a rallying surge on Wednesday, achieving 1-week highs and closing notably higher. This boost was fueled by a growing expectation for tightened global crude supplies, a direct result of Saudi Arabia and Russia’s recently announced reductions in crude production. Consequently, the WTI crude oil for August (CLQ23) closed up +2.00 (+2.87%), and Aug RBOB gasoline (RBQ23) settled with an increase of +5.59 (+2.27%).

Saudi Arabia and Russia Steer Production Cuts

In a move that solidifies the bullish sentiment for oil prices, Saudi Arabia extended its self-imposed 1 million bpd production cut through August. This will keep the nation’s crude output at about 9 million bpd, its lowest level in several years. Moreover, the Russian energy ministry confirmed its decision to further cut its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August. This is a significant step, considering it comes on top of Russia’s previous voluntary commitments to decrease production. Russian Deputy Prime Minister and top OPEC negotiator Alexander Novak affirmed that this reduction in exports would necessitate a corresponding cut in production.

Ministers’ Comments Inject Confidence

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman lent further assurance to the oil market on Wednesday, stating his resolve to do “whatever is necessary” to stabilize the situation. He also acknowledged Russia’s export cut as a significant and meaningful step, considering its direct impact on oil exports.

Global Economic Influences and Projections

In contrast, worldwide economic indications revealed a blend of results for oil prices on Wednesday. On one side, the less-than-anticipated global economic updates indicated potential worries over energy demand: Slight growth in U.S. factory orders in May with +0.3% m/m was lower than the expected rise of +0.8% m/m. The services PMI for June reported by China’s Caixin experienced a -3.2 dip to 53.9, the lowest value observed in five months and falling short of the anticipated 56.2. The composite PMI for June presented by Eurozone’s S&P witnessed a reduction of -0.4 to close at 49.9 from an initially reported value of 50.3, indicating the fastest contraction rate recorded within six months period time frame. Worth mentioning is the forecasted surge in U.S crude oil production poised to break earlier records achieved in 2020 with output reaching up to 13.1 million bpd by this year’s end as predicted by Citigroup; this stands true provided no active hurricane events take place specifically at the Gulf of Mexico.

Energy Demand in China and Global Inventory Status

OPEC Output and EIA Stock Report

Trends Regarding Active U.S Oil Rig Counts

