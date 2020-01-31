Crown seeks imprisonment for London agent convicted in custody

Denise Elia comforts her cousin Cindy Chrisjohn on Friday outside the courthouse in London. Chrisjohn became emotional while talking to the media about her sister, Debra Chrisjohn, who died while she was in police custody. London police Const. Nicholas Doering was found guilty of criminal negligence that caused the death and failed to provide for the death of 2016. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

The crown and defense admit that they are far apart for the conviction of a London police officer who was convicted more than three years ago of criminal negligence in the custody of a native woman.

Defense lawyer Lucas O’Hara argued Friday that Const. Nicholas Doering should be given a probationary period of three years as part of a suspended sentence after being found guilty of criminal negligence that causes death and has not provided for the necessities of life for Debra Chrisjohn to die on September 7, 2016.

But crown lawyer Jason Nicol asked for a 20 to 30 month sentence, arguing that Doering Chrisjohn showed “insensitivity” and lied to fellow officers about her deteriorating medical condition.

“The prison sentence should not be crushing, but. . . the message must be sent to society that human life is precious regardless of whether you are a drug user, “said Nicol.

O’Hara claimed that if there is a prison sentence – something that would cost Doering his job – it should be within a 90-day range and served at the weekend.

Supreme Court Renee Pomerance gives its decision on March 16.

The day began with victim impact statements from the Chrisjohn family, many of whom filled the 14th floor courtroom.

The 11-year-old mother was described as a loving matriarch whose struggle with addiction did not prevent her from giving her family affection, a sense of belonging and a connection with their native ancestors.

Brittany Chrisjohn will be cherished on Friday by a supporter outside the courthouse in London.

“The cruelty of her death overwhelms the kindness and gentleness of her soul, and that is why I am angry,” Sister Cindy Chrisjohn said in her statement.

Doering, 30, had arrested Chrisjohn, 39, after being found on vehicles near Highbury Avenue and Trafalgar Street while high on crystal meth. Three paramedics arrived, but nobody judged Chrisjohn, the court heard.

The London police had arrested Chrisjohn the previous day when she was also under the influence of crystal meth, but left her in the hospital after the Ontario provincial police, who had an excellent order for her arrest, refused to collect her until she was medically was cleared up, court heard.

After the second arrest, Doering Chrisjohn drove to a south-end parking lot and handed her to two Elgin OPP officers, falsely claiming that she had been in the same unresponsive state since he picked her up, but was medically cleared away.

Doering testified that he could not remember whether he had spoken to Chrisjohn during the ride, but he saw her slide off the chair three times and stopped at one point to make sure she had not fallen out of her handcuffs.

St. Thomas paramedics were called to the Elgin OPP detachment, where they found an immobile Chrisjohn on the floor of her cell who was breathing irregularly. She later died in the hospital of a cardiac arrest due to crystal meth use, the court heard.

Doering appealed to the court on Friday and apologized for Chrisjohn’s family.

“I realized I can’t do or say anything about going back to change the events.” But what I can do is that I can tell you that not a day has passed that I didn’t think about Debra and wanted her to be there today, “he said.

“If I could take away your pain and suffering, I would do so immediately.”

O’Hara said that his client, who is engaged, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and panic disorder and has suffered from shame and humiliation.

“This is someone who had status in the community,” O’Hara said, noting that Doering should be held in protective custody while in prison.

But Cindy Chrisjohn rejected Doering’s apology.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t believe that,” she said outside the courthouse. “His statement was so short.”

