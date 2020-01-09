Crown fans probably won't see Harry and Meghan drama unfolding

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to retire from their royal duties on Wednesday January 8. The shock decision apparently was not made by the Queen or Prince Charles before the publication of their statement, although in the past two days they would have had talks with aides and members of the royal family. to discuss their potential independence from the institution.

“We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” they wrote.

They added that they aimed to become financially independent, revealing that they intended to “earn professional income … by working outside”.

Many fans of the popular Netflix drama, The Crown, hope the show will document the explosive news. So far, he has covered a number of controversial royal moments, and the upcoming fourth season will feature Princess Diana in the cast. He should deepen his relationship with Prince Charles, as well as adding Margaret Thatcher to the mix.

However, executive producer Susie Mackie disappointed fans by revealing that The Crown is unlikely to display modern screenplays.

She said to PA: “I think we will probably … we will not travel until the present day.

“To be honest, no matter what life The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we will ever go that far in the day.”

Sad.