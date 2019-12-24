Crown appeals to homicide instead of 2nd degree murder of a boy found outside the Edmonton Church – Edmonton

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 23, 2019 at 9:44 pm

Updated December 23, 2019 at 9:47 pm

The crown appeals to a judge's verdict that sentenced a woman to manslaughter to a toddler found outside a church in Edmonton, but acquitted her of more serious second-degree murder charges.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack and the child's father, Joey Crier, were charged with second-degree murder when 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine died.

Tasha Mack guilty of the death of toddler Edmonton

The boy's lifeless body was found in front of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.

In documents filed with the Alberta Court of Appeals on Friday, the Crown argues that the trial judge made a mistake by refusing to allow Mack's testimony to the police as evidence of violation of their charter rights.

The crown wants to put the acquittal aside and order a new trial.

Crier, whose trial is complete, has pleaded not guilty and a judge has reserved his decision until January 10.

During the lawsuit against Mack, Court heard that the boy was mistreated by a fatal blow to the head and that within a few months he became "skin and bones" of a chunky, happy baby.

Mack, who pleaded innocent, has not yet been convicted.

Tasha Mack is guilty of manslaughter of a toddler

