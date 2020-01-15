Crown appeals judgment in the death of meningitis in toddlers for June in Calgary

The appeal of the Alberta Crown to the acquittal of a couple at the death of their son can be heard in June.

David and Collet Stephan were accused of not seeking medical help earlier for the 19-month-old Ezekiel, who died in 2012.

They were not found guilty in September on charges of failing to provide for the necessities of life.

The couple testified that they thought their son had croup and used herbs to treat him.

Queen’s Bench Justice Terry Clackson took the side of a defense expert who said the toddler died from a lack of oxygen, not from bacterial meningitis as reported by the original medical investigator.

The crown claims that Clackson made a number of mistakes and made comments that gave rise to a reasonable understanding of bias.

“Simply put, while the Crown continues to drag this case, we have the opportunity to further share the truth,” David Stephan told The Canadian Press on Tuesday evening.

The hearing will take place on June 11 in Calgary.

“It is the third year in a row that the crown is celebrating my birthday in court.”

In his decision, Clackson noted that the Nigerian-born medical researcher, Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who spoke with an accent and was hard to understand.

“His ability to articulate his thoughts in an understandable way was seriously affected by: his mutilated statement; his failure to use appropriate outputs for plural forms and the past; his failure to use the correct determined and indefinite items; his repeated emphasis on the wrong syllables; dropped his Hs; pronounce his vowels incorrectly; and the speed of his answers, “wrote Clackson.

The judge also called Adeagbo for “body language and physical antics … not the behavior that is usually associated with a rational, impartial professional who provides opinion material.”

The crown said in its appeal that Clackson took “irrelevant considerations” into account.

“The remarks of the trial judge in the trial gave rise to a reasonable understanding of bias,” de Kroon wrote.

A jury sentenced the couple in 2016, but the Supreme Court of Canada overturned their original conviction and ordered a second trial.

“Worried? No,” Stephan said.

“I’m worried about trying to set a precedent that Alberta Justice would use so much of the taxpayer’s resources to further injure a family that has already suffered so much loss.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

