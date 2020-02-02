Crowgoot Crowfoot Peewee Calgary AA hockey team is doing good deeds in Cup-drive

Crowgoot Peewee AA Coyotes from Calgary show the kind of drive the world wants from all its young people.

They give the community back like few other hockey teams in Canada.

To the Boys & Girls Clubs of Calgary …

To Brown Bagging for the children of Calgary …

To The Happy Birthday Project …

And to a senior’s home in Arbor Lake.

It’s all in an effort to catch – with the help of your votes – a kind of Stanley Cup, the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

“We are already winners for what we have done,” said Coyotes head coach Mike LaPlante of a competition doing benevolent work for his players in the 11 and 12 year old city. “The boys or the team don’t expect a bribe other than just to feel good about giving something back to the community.”

They do that in spades.

Together with nine other finalists from all over Canada, the Coyotes were selected from around 170 submissions based on the good craftsmanship they demonstrated on the ice while giving back to their community in a great way.

As a regional finalist, the team won $ 2,000 for the charity of their choice – Team Naomi Get Well Now, a program to support cancer research in children.

“We have an assistant coach and manager whose niece – a cousin of one of the players – has a rare form of cancer, and they found that not much research was done and not much money went to that research,” LaPlante said , adding that only four cents of every dollar for general groundwork for cancer was reserved for research into childhood cancer. “So 100% of the donated money that we have collected goes to research into childhood cancer.”

The Coyotes can earn $ 5,000 more for Team Naomi Get Well Now if they are one of three semi-finalists – as you determined by voting for them at ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca.

The team’s video presentation in their pursuit of being considered the best do-gooders cannot be missed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx2lGHxQgwI&feature=emb_logo.

Then comes the potential of a $ 100,000 payday for Team Naomi Get Well Now if the Coyotes become the nation’s best team in this competition when it is announced on February 29.

“We are very lucky and we can give something back to other people who are less fortunate and help them,” said LaPlante. “Having a goal to work towards really helps people want to do it, but there was no fear of anyone donating their time and giving it back to the community.”

“All parents helped and did a great job,” continued LaPlante, who himself was in charge after doing the same with one of his other children’s hockey teams a few years ago in the pursuit of the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. “It takes a village to raise a child, but it really takes all hockey moms and dads and everyone else to do something like that together. Much of this falls outside of our planned hockey practices and competitions.

“We had a couple of mothers who took the bull by the horns and started planning things.”

In particular, they taught leadership skills in the Bowness chapter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Calgary, collected 150 gifts for the Happy Birthday Project, and brought gingerbread houses to a retirement home and talked about hockey and life with its residents.

“They had real conversations with the seniors about how they grew up and what they experienced,” LaPlante said. “And I think the boys came from there and felt really happy with what they compared to how some seniors had to grow up.”

The Coyotes also got some help from friends along the way.

The Northwest Warriors Peewee AA hockey team donated ice and competed in a charity game with the Coyotes who collected $ 385 for Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids. This helps to feed 4,200 children in the city.

“That project was also dear to us,” LaPlante said. “The boys really embraced the situations.

“We have a very close team to start with,” LaPlante added. “But doing things like this as a team has really brought them closer. They realize how happy they are playing the game they play, and they have given back, and we talk about that every day.

“And we are talking about how we are already winners.”

[email protected]

Tweets by ToddSaelhofPM