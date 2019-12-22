Crowdfunding equals $ 30 million per year

Loading...

The challenges posed by this were revealed this year when the liquidation of the crowdfunded restaurant Sash left investors with no way to sell stocks.

Most of the funds raised this year come from the Birchal platform, co-founded by Alan Crabbe and Matt Vitale.

Vitale said the 2019 figures showed that equity crowdfunding was a "good start" and that the increase figures were comparable to those in other countries.

However, he said that more could be done to make investment in start-up companies attractive.

"We think the scheme could be further improved by expanding the tax incentives for start-up innovation companies (ESICs), which are largely based on UK schemes. Relief," he said.

The UK system offers up to 50% income tax compensation for those who invest in start-up businesses.

Australia has a similar system for innovative start-up companies, but this is capped at 20% of the amount paid and there are limits to what can be claimed if it is not a uninformed investor.

Early stage clearing is an area that was raised for consideration in a Senate inquiry into the regulation of financial technology and regtech in Australia.

Co-founder of the Equitise augmentation platform, Johnny Wilkinson, said that on average, companies that had raised funds through the site had reached 250% of their minimum goals in 2019.

"It shows that there is a dynamic in the industry as more and more people are discovering this new way of investing," he said.

Equitise concluded 11 transactions in 2019. On all platforms, around 15% of transactions do not reach their final objectives.

Investors will be able to test the sale of crowdfunding shares for the first time in 2020, when Birchal Trade is launched.

According to its website, the platform can only facilitate 100 transactions for a business worth up to $ 1.5 million each year.

