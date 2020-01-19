JAKARTA, Indonesia – A pedestrian bridge on the Sumatra island in Indonesia broke while it was full of people and several fell into the overflowing river below and drowned, officials said Monday.

Seven bodies were pulled out of the water to 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) from the bridge that broke Saturday afternoon in the Kaur district of Bengkulu province.

Rescuers are looking for 3 others, between 14 and 17 years old, still missing and fearing death, said Ujang Syafiri, who heads a local disaster management agency.

About 30 people, most teenagers, had just returned from a tour of a nearby hydroelectric power station and stopped on the pedestrian bridge to take pictures of the extreme flow of the river.

“Apparently it was (beyond) its capacity. Some teenagers had even shaken the bridge while they were joking, “Syafiri said.

He said about 20 survivors were saved, many with minor injuries.

Photos released by the agency showed rescuers using an inflatable boat as they searched for victims near the broken bridge and villagers who used bamboo and clothing to carry a body.

Seasonal rains in recent weeks have caused severe flooding and landslides in Indonesia. Many of the country’s nearly 270 million people live in mountainous areas that are susceptible to landslides or plains near rivers that regularly flood. The archipelago of 17,000 islands also has frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press