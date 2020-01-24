Selena Shelley Faye is not afraid (clearinghouse for missing people in Montana)

CASPER, Wyo. – On January 20, Selena Not Afraid was found dead southwest of a rest area on I-90 between Hardin and Billing.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s office in Montana said in a press release that they had no suspicion of a bad game when they died. Not Afraid was reported missing on January 1, last seen at rest area I-90.

While a preliminary autopsy performed on Wednesday indicated that Not Afraid had died of hypothermia, Billings’ KTVQ reported that Big Horn County’s lawyer Jay Harris said potential criminal activity is still under investigation.

Crow Tribe chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. asked Montana Attorney General Tim Fox for assistance in investigating Selena Not Afraid’s death.

“Yesterday, on January 22, I officially requested the assistance of the Montana Attorney General, Tim Fox, on behalf of the family of Selena Not Afraid and the entire Crow Tribe of Indians, to help investigate her death,” said the chairman in a press release. “Rural communities across the state often require more resources and personnel to perform complex investigations, much like the Montana Department of Justice’s DCI department. This is the case in this particular case.”

“Selena’s death and the unsolved cases of so many other missing and murdered indigenous peoples can no longer be the result of separate resources and shared communities. A unified approach in our communities is long overdue – and possibly the only way to ensure the safety of our children Let’s work together at all levels to promote the closure and justice of our region. Selena and her family deserve no less. ”