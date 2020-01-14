It’s finally happening! Pittsburgh Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby, was a full participant in Tuesday’s training and returns to the game action after missing the previous 28 games with a nuclear injury. Crosby returns after two false alarms during the weekend and takes place for his home fans while the penguins face the Minnesota Wild in PPG Paints Arena to complete the season between the two teams. This year Crosby has 17 points (7 g, 10 a) in 17 matches.

The penguins graciously welcome Crosby despite the fact that they have held the fort in his absence. The day before the first game of the Penguins without Crosby (November 11), the team was in 11th place in the NHL rankings and since then they have climbed to fourth place. Their 40 points during that period represent the second place in the competition; with only Boston. The Penguins are 8-3-0 in their last 11 games against Minnesota and 10-4-0 in the last 14 games in general. At home they face 5-1-0 in their last six games against the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’.

The Penguins turn to Tristan Jarry for his second straight start in the net. Jarry drives an undefeated 11-game streak (10-0-1) against Western Conference enemies dating back to November 25, 2019, where he has a 2.07 goals against an average and a .934 saving percentage. Devan Dubnyk starts for Minnesota.

The Penguins placed an exclamation mark on a perfect three-game road trip with a 4-3 win against Arizona, Sunday. The win improved Penguins’ record in shootouts to 3-0 and ended the Arizona season series. The Penguins and Arizona exchanged goals in the first period to start their scoring efforts. Jared McCann (13) opened the score for the Penguins 2:43 in action, but Connor Garland found his 15th late in the period to tie things up.

The second period went the same way as the first when the penguins broke the band early and let Arizona bind. Taylor Hall tied the game with a strange angular snipe 9:51 in the period after Patric Hornqvist broke the tie for four minutes. Evgeni Malkin sent a feed to Patric Hornqvist, who quickly played the puck from a sharp angle for a power-timed goal. In the third period, Arizona used a Derek Stepan one-timer from the slot to take a one-goal lead that felt like it would be the game winner. However, criticized free agent signing became favorite with fan Brandon Tanev and buried a rebound to tie the game late and earn his team at least one point.

Over time, the Penguins played most of the period shortly after Teddy Blueger had committed a hooking infraction. Despite the man advantage, Arizona could not find the back of the net and the teams went to the shootout. After eight frames of shooters, Teddy Blueger found justification when he defeated the winner by going blocker side. Tristan Jarry earned the win by stopping 24 of 27 shots and putting Arizona Soderberg from the shootout to grab the win. Adin Hill made 31 saves for Arizona and performed well in the shootout despite the loss. You can read more about the game Penguins in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card.

Minnesota could not tame Vancouver in an explosive second period that led to a 4-1 loss on Sunday. Marcus Foligno (8) scored the only Minnesota goal in the second because his team was 30-24. Vancouver received two-point efforts from J.T Miller and Bo Horvat, while Elias Pettersson also scored a goal in the win. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves to eliminate Devan Dubnyk in net. Dubnyk stopped 26 of 29 shots.

Notes

The game-binding goal of Brandon Tanev’s third game on Sunday evening marked his 10th goal of the season. The Penguins lead the NHL with eight 10+ goal scorers.

The points continue to accumulate for Evgeni Malkin as he added his 13th multi-point game (2A) against Arizona on Sunday-evening. Malkin’s 13 multipoint efforts are three more than the next closest Penguin (Jake Guentzel, 10 multipoint games) and are in 13th place in the NHL. In those 13 games, Malkin has an average of 2.5 points per game (10G-22A-32PTS).

Scouts

TBA

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Justin Schultz (lower body, skates)

Minnesota Wild

Jason Zucker (Fibula Fracture, Could Play.)

Greg Pateryn (lower body)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins 18.9% (20th NHL) 81.5% (13th NHL)

Minnesota Wild 17.5% (22nd NHL) 76.5% (25th NHL)

Penguin’s lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Jared McCann Sidney Crosby Dominik Simon

Dominik KahunEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex GalchenyukAndrew Agozzino Patric Hornqvist

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Juuso Riikola Chad Ruhwedel

goalie

Tristan Jarry

Matt Murray

