The Pittsburgh Penguins wasted a 3-2 lead after two periods and had only four shots on target in the third period, including a pair of long-distance wrists. Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry got the Penguins for extension and Sidney Crosby scored the game winner for an exciting 4-3 win in OT Friday night in PPG Paints Arena.

After a historically unproductive first period, the dam burst in the second period. The Penguins scored three unanswered goals, including a few power-play markers.

First Evgeni Malkin broke the ice for four minutes in the second period. Penguin’s winger Patric Hornqvist’s long shot was deflected and fluttered through the air. It eventually landed on Malkin’s stick on the side of the target. Malkin (16) easily tapped into it.

A little over a minute later, Penguins’ power play scored the first of his two goals. Bryan Rust (22) was the recipient of the fourth fast pass through the slot. Only Philadelphia’s defender, Travis Sanheim, was between Rust and the goal and Rust’s shot trickled through Sanheim’s block attempt.

“I think” Rusty “has really evolved as a player in his time here as Pittsburgh Penguin,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “He has always been a conscientious player on the defensive side of the puck. I think his offensive game has really grown to another level.”

Later in the second period, Penguin’s defender Kris Letang threw a quarter into the right-hand money box. With a narrow angle, Letang (11) shot the puck over Elliott’s shoulder and under the crossbar.

The goalkeepers had a slight first period. In fact, both All-Star Tristan Jarry and Brian Elliott were usually irrelevant in the first period. The final shot total was 4-3 in favor of Philadelphia, but only after a late period did power play increase the total of Philadelphia.

During that late power play, Philadelphia finally also broke the scoreboard. In the final minutes of the first period, Penguins Alex Galchenyuk dug his hole with the Penguins a little deeper when he took a bad trip penalty from a neutral faceoff zone.

Jakub Voracek (11) cleaned up the garbage in the fold of the Penguins and shot the power-play goal over a vast Jarry.

Philadelphia also shorted the Penguins lead in the second period. With a 3-1 deficit, Philadelphia has converted Letang sales into the back of the Penguins net. Tyler Pitlick (5) broke a wrist past Jarry to balance the second period of the penguins.

Philadelphia tied the game early in the third period. Three Philadelphia attackers met on the Penguins net, but the Penguins defended Chad Ruhwedel and Justin Schultz did not offer much coverage, nor did the Penguins attackers help. Scott Laughton (7) had a yawning cage waiting.

The penguins also collected only two shots in the first 15 minutes of the third period. Instead, they relied on Jarry, who was otherwise a wall for the loose penguins in the third period. Philadelphia surpassed the Penguins 14-4 in the third period.

“I don’t think the efforts were inconsistent, I think our game was inconsistent,” Sullivan said. “I thought we had moments when we controlled the territory, we were in command of the puck. We were pretty good, especially in the first two periods. “