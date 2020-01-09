Loading...

Whether it was hope or speculation or what was seen as good timing, the idea that Captain Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh Penguins might return from injury on Friday has made the round.

That does not seem to be the case.

Crosby didn’t skate in Denver on Thursday – not with the team in practice and not separately. Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby had a planned day off after his recovery and rehabilitation process after November 14 nuclear muscle surgery. Sullivan indicated that the process is still ongoing and will not come to an end.

Crosby joined the team for his one-week trip to the west, a trip that opened with a 4-3 win Tuesday in Vegas.

The Penguins will play in Colorado on Friday. Avalanche star Nate MacKinnon and Crosby are good friends, summer training partners and homies from Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia. That probably played a heightened speculation that Crosby would return on Friday.

However, Crosby did not come into practice with contact, something he said last week that he had to do as a next step.

“Sid is going through a rehabilitation process. (Given) the nature of this injury, it’s an evolving process,” Sullivan said. “Part of that process introduces him to the team environment. We see how he reacts to the team environment and the medical staff makes decisions accordingly. That is only part of the evolving process that he is going through. “

Sullivan said earlier this week that it was conceivable that the penguins could get an injured player back during the road trip that ends Sunday in Arizona. The Penguins have scheduled training for Saturday.

Although there is still no timetable for the return of Crosby, at least none that has been made public, Sullivan said it is positive to have the center on the road.

“It’s great. He has had some really strong days,” Sullivan said. “You can see him get stronger with every day he is there.”

Apparently that works both.

“I’m just thinking of his presence on the team,” Sullivan said. “Everyone looks up to him. He just has a great presence. He is a great teammate. He is good friends with these guys.

“Being a member of the team is great for all of us.”

The Penguins flew from Las Vegas to Denver and held training on Thursday at the Pepsi Center, the home of the Avalanche.

The other two injured players traveling with the team – center Nick Bjugstad and defender Justin Schultz – didn’t practice on Thursday but skated afterwards.

According to reports from Denver, forward Joseph Blandisi practiced after releasing exemptions at noon. He can be sent back to Wilkes-Barre / Scranton to make roster space for any player who can come back soon from an injury.