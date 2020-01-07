Crosby returns to the Penguins practice, but again a false alarm

Loading...

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby joined his teammates on Friday for training at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, but again he does not consider himself acquitted for training, he said afterwards.

Instead, Crosby – who was also on ice with his teammates on Tuesday – said it was a matter of logistics.

“The same idea” as Tuesday, Crosby said. “I think I’m making progress every week. I’m happy about that. It’s great to be there now, but it’s just that when it’s time, I’ll be there completely.

Crosby started the training in a gray, contactless sweater. He did not participate in line rushing. He later switched to a normal black jersey and practiced with the top power play unit, but he called it “a bit of a scourge,” although it helped some to get into those situations. (If he only knew how teasing it was for everyone, when he joined the team to practice and get on, say, the power play exercises.)

He did not travel to Montreal with the team Friday for his Saturday match in Montreal. He said he will be skating this weekend and that there will be more evaluation before deciding whether to travel to the west coast with the penguins next week.

When he left the line-up, Crosby led the team with 17 points in 17 games.

He said he felt he was a real participant in the practice: “I just have to be able to make contact, that’s a big step. When you are ready for contact, you see how things react there, but I am not ready for that. Until then I think I’ll probably be a flip-flop between doing my own things and skating with the (other) injured boys, and going with the team depending on (the contact nature of) practice. “

There is also an advantage for the team.

“It’s great,” said coach Mike Sullivan that he had Crosby in practice. “I know it’s great for our team moral. Our boys love it when he’s there. He is clearly making progress. We’re excited about that. But it’s great to see him back on the team.”