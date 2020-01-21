The next two games of the Pittsburgh Penguins are against the Philadelphia Flyers, but they are 10 days apart, and that is an interesting scenario for Sidney Crosby.

After missing about two months, 28 games, due to a nuclear muscle injury or sports hernia, which required surgery, the Penguins captain returned. In the four games since he returned, he has eight points, including three goals, and has shown the skill, skating and the broad feeling that has made him a future Hall of Famer.

Now Crosby has only one game left, Tuesday night in Philadelphia, before the Penguins enter their break, including the All-Star weekend and see you soon. They then organize the Flyers on January 31.

So is the break a good thing for Crosby to make sure his surgically repaired middle section is completely healthy in the end of the season, or is it a momentum killer?

