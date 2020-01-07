Loading...

Pittsburgh Penguins’ head coach, Mike Sullivan, twice refused on Sunday to confirm or deny that Captain Sidney Crosby would make the Penguins the west coast. However, Tuesday morning Crosby shot with Penguins skills coach Ty Hennes prior to the Penguins morning skate in Vegas, but then the Penguins got better news.

After Crosby skated Nick Bjugstad and Justin Schultz with co-injured Penguins, according to reports in the social media of the Penguins radio network, he joined the full morning skate team as a full participant. However, he did not participate in line rushes, indicating that it is very unlikely that he will play on Tuesday.

Crosby was Penguins’ main scorer in November, but his sports hernia deteriorated after becoming confused with a defender in Chicago on November 9. Crosby had a core muscle operation to repair the injury and has since been eliminated. He had 17 points, including seven goals.

Last week, Crosby told reporters, including PHN’s Shelly Anderson, that his injury was improving, but that he was using it week after week. He skated twice with the team in the last two weeks, but has not yet done so as a full participant.

Bjugstad has also undergone nuclear muscle surgery. He last played on November 15, but struggled this season with only one point in 10 games.

Schultz has been out of the Penguins line-up since December 17 when he sustained a lower body wound. In 27 games, Schultz has only eight points, including two goals, but is an unhealthy minus five. The second defender of the Penguins combination has on average more than 20 minutes of ice age, played mainly with Marcus Pettersson and was the Penguins primary power-play quarterback.

Right-handed Schultz will be an unlimited free agent after this season when his three-year contract with an annual salary of $ 5.5 million ends.

The penguins start their three-game Western Conference road trip Tuesday in Las Vegas. The team plays in Colorado on Friday and Sunday against former assistant coach Rick Tocchet and two-time Stanley Cup winner Phil Kessel. You may remember that the Penguins honored their former teammate Kessel with a tribute video when the Penguins hosted Arizona last month.

The Penguins have not had a full line-up this season. Usual Sidney Crosby linemate Jake Guentzel is out for the season and the Penguins are one of the most injured teams in the NHL.