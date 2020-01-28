He would not be beautiful, said the center of Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby, specifically on that word. He just wanted to try and help the team he led when he returned from a two-month absence.

It predicted a little time, he predicted, to get his timing back, his full game back after recovering from a nuclear muscle injury that required surgery.

That was before he recently returned from a two-month absence.

So far it can abstain. After all, he’s Sidney Crosby, and if his middle name wasn’t Patrick, it might be Fancy.

In five games since returning to the line-up, Crosby has three goals on 12 shots, eight points and a handful of high-level games that deny his long resignation.

And he did that without his familiar winger, Jake Guentzel, who is absent for at least the rest of the regular season after the shoulder operation.

Crosby seemed to have mixed expectations about the Penguins’ resignation – 10 days between games because of the All-Star pause and bye-bye week – before his game would mean after being so short back, but if his level of play in that the first five games back is an accurate precursor, he can be expected, well, Sidney Crosby. Or Sidney Fancy Crosby.

In his first game back, a 7-3 Penguins won at home against Minnesota, Crosby, no problem, had four points. His goal came from a high-level assistant to Jared McCann and was one of his signature backhanders, but his assist on Dominik Simon’s goal when he turned the course behind the net and hit a pass to himself was certainly nice.

In his second game back, he got the Penguins’ only goal in a 4-1 defeat in Boston, scored in an unusual way for him – a blistering blow. If he had been racing on the right wing instead of on the left, Crosby Tyler Kennedy might have had to pay a royalty fee.

In a 2-1 win in Detroit, Crosby scored the winner of the renewal, in a feed from Evgeni Malkin on a move that Crosby watchers are as familiar as his backhanders, but still puts a chic move on at a critical moment.

In a rematch with the Bruins, this time at PPG Paints Arena, Crosby pulled a backward, cross-legged pass to set up a Teddy Blueger goal during a 4-3 comeback win that is one of the most satisfying games of the Penguins were of the season.

In the end, Crosby was stopped by another slapshot attempt and later set up Bryan Rust with another backward, cross-legged pass, although Rust could not convert, in a 4-0 loss in Philadelphia. We don’t have a usable video for that, but you understand if you haven’t seen it.

The Flyers are back on Friday when the teams finish their home-and-home, albeit with the matches 10 days apart because of the break. Who knows which fantasy games Crosby evokes that evening in PPG Paints Arena?