Crosby Back On The Ice for practice in Arizona

Pittsburgh Penguin’s center and Captain Sidney Crosby returned to practice with the team in Scottsdale, Ariz on Saturday, wearing no contactless jersey.

That could mean he has a chance to return to the line-up Sunday. All updates come after the training.

The Penguins want to end their Western Conference road trip 3-0 with a victory on Sunday against Phil Kessel and the Arizona Coyotes.

Crosby was operated on November 14 for a sports hernia or nuclear muscle injury.

In recent days, Crosby alternated skating in practice without contact and skating separately from the team. He said getting permission to contact was the step he was waiting to return to a normal practice participant.

On Thursday, he took a scheduled day off skating, excluding a return for Friday’s game in Colorado.

On Friday morning he did not skate with co-injured players Nick Bjugstad and Justin Schultz. Coach Mike Sullivan said it was because Crosby was sick.