It was Sidney Crosby’s big return from his most serious injury since his concussion saga almost seven years ago. It was another big night for the new dynamic duo Penguins Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin, who scored a few goals. And it was a bigger night for the Pittsburgh Penguins who finally got a glimpse of what a healthy schedule would look like. They left Tuesday night at the Minnesota Wild 7-3 in PPG Paints Arena.

Crosby (6) scored the backbreaking goal midway through the third period when his backhand was deflected by former Minnesota goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk. Moments later, he scored his fourth point (1g, 3a) when he set up Dominik Simon (5) for a power-play goal.

“He is our leader,” Malkin said simply.

Malkin had a three-point night with a few goals and an assist. Jared McCann, Rust and Simon each had two points (1 g, 1 a).

“(Malkin) has had a certain drive since the start of the training camp,” said head coach Mike Sullivan.

It was fitting that Evgeni Malkin scored the first goal of the game with an assist from Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby. Halfway through the first period, the Penguins powerplay performed a zone entry for a textbook. The lightning-fast entry became a give and go between Malkin and Rust, who pushed a pass to Malkin in the fold.

Malkin (14) did his best Happy Gilmore to tap, tap, into it. He has points in 14 of his last 16 games (8g, 15a). Malkin led the Penguins in Crosby’s absence with 38 points (11 g, 27a) in 26 games played.

Rust also set a career-high with his 39th point of the season, which broke his previous best set in 2017-18 when he scored 38 points in 69 games.

The Penguins again scored late in the first period when Dominick Simon, John Marino and Jared McCann fired out of the defense zone for a three-to-two. Simon slipped a pass to McCann (14) who broke him past Minnesota goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk.

The penguins continue their patient strike in the second period.

Later in the middle period the unstoppable penguins with Dominik Kahun, Malkin and Rust struck again. Kahun jumped Malkin on a partial escape, but when the Minnesota defenders caught Malkin, he dropped it back to Rust, who was discovered.

“(The pass) was hockey instincts,” Malkin deadpanned before smiling broadly. “I knew two boys jumped at me, and I hoped” Rusty “was left behind.”

Rust (19) was behind Malkin and delivered a precise pulse on the short side for his career-best 19th goal of the season.

A minute later it appeared that Patric Hornqvist again scored a power-play goal with a nice tip. However, it was credited to Malkin (15) because Minnesota defender Ryan Suter defended Malkin’s pass in the upper corner of the Minnesota net.

Minnesota launched an attack late in the second period when Zach Parise (15) turned a three-on-two rush with a bad top-end wrist from the left circle.

The charge also continued early in the third period. The fourth line of the Penguins lost coverage and Marcus Foligno had a short escape from Jarry. Foligno (9) covered the backhand to trim the Pittsburgh Penguins and led to 4-2.

Crosby ended the drama with a goal and an assist 39 seconds apart midway through the third period.

Alex Galchenyuk scored his fifth of the season late in the third not to leave out. Parise picked up his second of the night, a pointless power-play goal with 11 seconds left to complete the scoring.

There was some confusion before the opening round. Minnesota had to play with only five defenders after coach Bruce Boudreau misused the lineup and defender Greg Pateryn was not allowed to play. Minnesota was stuck with 13 attackers instead, as Ryan Donato remained in the line-up.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won four in a row. Goalie Tristan Jarry stopped 26 of 29 shots. Dubnyk only stopped 22 of 28 shots.